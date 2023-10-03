Lit Fiber Celebrates a Milestone: 1 Million Feet of Fiber Pulled in Medina County, OH

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lit Fiber, a leading telecommunications provider, proudly announces a remarkable achievement: successfully installing over 1,000,000 feet of fiber optic cable in Medina County, Ohio. With the final feet pulled in August, this marks a significant step toward closing the digital divide for their residents.

Overcoming Challenges

The journey to this milestone wasn't without hurdles. Lit Fiber faced the challenge of keeping residents informed while minimizing disruption. Michael Jones, Director of Field Operations, said, "Informing residents and sharing progress were key challenges." Yet, strategic planning ensured transparency with the community.

Navigating permitting agencies was another obstacle, but Lit Fiber's strong relationships and collaboration eased the process, according to Drew Housand, Director of Permitting.

Successes and Lessons

Early collaboration with their internal marketing team allowed Lit Fiber to engage the community before construction, mitigating potential issues. Strong alliances with the Medina County Fiber Network (MCFN) and the Medina Port Authority played a significant role. "We could not have surpassed the 1,000,000-foot mark without the partnership we created with Dave Corrado, CEO of Medina County Fiber Network," said Michael Jones.

Coordination with utility partners expedited underground work. By managing daily footage calls to 811 in tandem with utilities, Lit Fiber increased productivity, eliminating duplicate marking efforts.

Looking Ahead

Lit Fiber remains dedicated to advancing connectivity and continues to transform communities through reliable, high-speed telecommunications solutions. Michael Jones expressed gratitude, stating, "We extend our deepest thanks to our partners, collaborators, and the entire Medina County community for their unwavering support. This milestone is a testament to what can be achieved when vision and determination come together."

About Lit Fiber

Lit Fiber takes a community-first approach to providing residents and businesses with fiber-optic internet and advanced telecommunications solutions. Our mission is to empower and educate communities and individuals through our services. By collaborating closely with communities, deploying local construction teams, and hiring support staff in-market, Lit Fiber is committed to delivering high-speed broadband access to unserved and underserved regions, while also fostering opportunities for economic impact in the communities we serve. To learn more about our transformative initiatives, please visit www.Lit-Fiber.com.

SOURCE Lit Communities - LW