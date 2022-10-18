LIT Method Launches LIT AXIS™, the World's First Fully Connected, Compact, Portable Fitness System

Wellness and Tech Company Known for Making Fitness Accessible to Everyone Announces Additional Financial Investments from Entrepreneur and Global Fashion Authority Rachel Zoe and NFL Veteran and Super Bowl Champion Bobby Wagner.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIT Method , the Los Angeles-based wellness and tech company, backed by Marcy Venture Partners and five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, specializing in Low Impact Training (LIT™), announced today the release of LIT AXIS™ , the world's first fully connected fitness system that functions entirely from the palm of your hand.

Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Justin and Taylor Norris are also announcing additional financial investments from entrepreneur and global fashion authority Rachel Zoe through her venture capital firm Rachel Zoe Ventures, as well as NFL veteran and Super Bowl Champion Bobby Wagner.

LIT AXIS replaces your cable system, free weights, suspension trainer, and Pilates reformer and showcases the brand's Symmetrical Strength Training™ technology and programming. Priced at $199, and available for financing at $5/month, LIT AXIS is a portable smart resistance training system that requires no cords or charging, provides access to a data-driven fitness experience, and ensures that premium health and wellness technology is no longer reserved for the privileged few. Via the brand's signature app, LIT OnDemand, users can expect the brand's signature promise to deliver results without injury, take classes in multiple modalities ranging from 10-40 minutes, and explore 350+ exercises in everything from strength training, Pilates, cardio, recovery, and more.

After the success of the company's beloved LIT Strength Machine , an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and resistance band training system that gained an international following amidst the fitness landscape's shift to at-home offerings, the husband and wife founders wanted to further LIT's steadfast mission of providing universal access to premium fitness tools.

"A home gym assumes a person has a home or even the space, supplemental screens, and disposable income required for an expanded set up. That's great for those who can afford it, but even then, you aren't guaranteed portability. AXIS is a game changer because it is an affordable, fully connected fitness system that is your gym, your trainer, and your tracker in one handheld piece of tech," says Taylor Norris.

"Fitness saved my life. After a severed artery that ended my collegiate and professional baseball prospects, I experienced homelessness. I worked small jobs and ultimately found a passion for injury prevention and personal training — but I certainly didn't have the financial resources for my own equipment," says Justin Norris. "Everyone deserves innovation. AXIS closes the gap between that ideal and the often expensive equipment required to experience it," he adds.

The human body has three axes of movement — frontal, sagittal, and vertical. When imbalances occur — whether left to right, front to back, or top to bottom — injuries inevitably follow. AXIS showcases LIT's trademarked Symmetrical Strength Training™, a never before seen, left-right approach for preventing injuries and building balanced bodies. Its technology uses built-in sensors that focus on each axis of movement, detect and correct muscle imbalances, and provide quality metrics for a first of its kind, 360-degree roadmap to total body training.

The predictive tech was something that immediately attracted Los Angeles Rams linebacker and Super Bowl Champion Bobby Wagner. "The specter of injury follows us around. That never goes away for an athlete. So to have this tool that can go with me on the road — and that has technology preventing me from over or under training — it's a big deal. These metrics allow me to preserve my body for as long as possible," says Wagner. Notably, LIT's reputation for a fitness alternative focused on longevity is also what drew five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez to the brand.

New investor Rachel Zoe touts the company's commitment to versatility and design. "This is fitness tech that really does work for everyone. I believe in things you can integrate into your lifestyle — transformational must-haves that are adaptable and go with all of life's moments. That's exactly the solution that AXIS provides, and one of the defining reasons behind why it's such an extraordinary innovation," mentions the Rachel Zoe Ventures Chairwoman and entrepreneur.

LIT AXIS can be purchased at litmethod.com and financed for as little as $5/month.

ABOUT LOW IMPACT TRAINING (LIT™)

Backed by Marcy Venture Partners, five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez, Super Bowl Champion Bobby Wagner, and global fashion authority and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe, LIT Method is the Los Angeles-based wellness and tech company specializing in high intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™). Known for its combination of personal training, physical therapy, and injury prevention and its promise of "no running, no jumping, and no weights," LIT has gained a cult following for its alternative philosophy and multifunctional products — particularly its beloved LIT Strength Machine™ , once dubbed "the ClassPass of At-Home Workout Machines" for its versatility as the world's first and only all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and strength trainer.

While the brand's flagship machine is known for its 500+ Low Impact Training exercises including rowing, cardio, barre, strength training, Pilates, recovery, and more — it's the launch of its affordable, handheld LIT AXIS™ System that is inspiring people around the world and ensuring Low Impact Training becomes a more accessible, affordable way of life.

