LIT Method, The Leader In Low Impact Fitness, Announces Key Investment From Marcy Venture Partners And Pro Athlete To Expand Brand's Foothold In Low Impact At Home Training

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIT Method, the Los Angeles-based fitness company specializing in high-intensity, Low Impact Training (LIT™), and its founders, Justin and Taylor Norris, today announced an investment from Marcy Venture Partners (MVP), the venture capitalist firm co-founded by Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, Jay Brown, and Larry Marcus. The round also includes an investment from former Los Angeles Dodger and five-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez.

Launched in May 2020 by the husband and wife duo, the patent pending LIT Strength Machine is an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and resistance band training system. The LIT Strength Machine offers 500+ low-impact exercises including rowing, barre, strength training, physical therapy, and Pilates. The compact, versatile piece of equipment does not require power and can be stored in an upright position, making it the ideal in-home product for any space.

LIT Method's digital workout experience, LIT On-Demand, offers live daily workouts led by a beloved roster of LIT Certified instructors, as well as a diverse catalogue of classes that can be done with bands and bodyweight only.

While recovering from their own series of injuries, the Norrises began pairing rowing and resistance bands to create the Low Impact Training (LIT™) Method, a unique combination of personal training, injury prevention, and physical therapy that would be accessible to all ages and skill sets. Known for delivering on its promise of 'no running, no jumping, no weights,' LIT Method has established itself as the leader in low impact fitness, developing a cult following around its alternative training "prehab" philosophy known for delivering results without injuries.

"Having Marcy Venture and Adrian Gonzalez as partners in this mission means we can support the growing demand for the machine, expand our product line, and make our method accessible to people across the country." said Justin and Taylor Norris, co-founders of LIT Method.

The long-term mission of LIT Method is to get people to understand that strength training doesn't have to mean weight training. In fact, today, new data from the National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) finds that 50.2 million U.S. adults report pain on most days or every day, limiting daily functioning and productivity. LIT Method's singular approach to combining cardio and strength addresses this challenge and provides a unique opportunity to empower anyone from recreational rowers, to aspiring or professional athletes, to those struggling with an injury.

"Baseball, at times, has taken a tremendous toll on my body. We know that low impact training prevents injuries – and we know that prehab is a necessity for pro athletes. LIT offers that peace of mind and that prehab package – cardio, strength, and core work – in one machine. For me, it's a natural fit to invest in something that is genuinely helping me and that I believe is the future of fitness," raved Adrian Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is the first pro athlete to team up with the expanding company. With a history of back injuries, the legendary baseball player's investment signals a belief in both the method and the machine as a valuable resource for rehabilitation and reimagining a path to sustainable health and well-being.

MVP's partnership with LIT Method highlights its established record of investing in accessibility, convenience, and health and wellness. "Justin and Taylor are tenacious and adaptive entrepreneurs with so much drive and passion. Their engaging content, motivating style, and innovative equipment are a winning combination," said Larry Marcus, Co-Founder and Managing Director of MVP.

About LIT Method

Through its Los Angeles-based fitness studio, LIT On-Demand platform, and patent pending multifunctional LIT Strength Machine, LIT Method delivers a first of its kind, high-intensity, low impact strength training workout. Created by husband-and-wife duo, Justin and Taylor Norris, LIT is a combination of physical therapy, injury prevention, and personal training — and the LIT Strength Machine is an all-in-one water rower, Pilates reformer, and resistance band training system. Known for delivering on its promise of 'no running, no jumping, and no weights,' the method is designed to build bodies, not break them. Learn more about LIT Method at www.litmethod.com and follow LIT Method on Instagram @litmethod.

