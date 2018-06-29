"LIT Up Music Festival" Changes Venue to RC Cola Plant in Wynwood, Miami, FL Providing a Larger Space & Longer Running Time

The RC Cola Plant is an architectural mainstay of the Wynwood Arts District. Revitalized as a prime event space, it signifies the expansion and possibilities of cultural growth, while preserving the character and history of a well-loved monument. This venue has hosted Cardi B, Kodak Black, Rich the Kid and more.

Tickets are now on sale for "LIT Up Music Festival" on July 28th, 2018, in Miami, FL at Magic City Studios, featuring: 6ix9ine, Yo Gotti, Juice WRLD, SmokePurrpp, Brianna Perry aka Lil' Brianna, JACC, Young Cheddah, VNO 400 & more to be announced. "Early Access" pricing for General Admission is $60.00 while "Early Access" pricing for VIP Tickets are $170.00 which include: expedited entrance, a prime front of stage viewing, bottle service, seating and private bar area. (click here to purchase tickets)

About Imagination TV Inc.

Imagination TV Inc. is a publicly traded online media and entertainment company with a focus on the Music & Live Event industries. http://www.ImaginationTV.co

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imaginationtv_imtv/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ImaginationTVCo

About Nine Mile Entertainment, Inc.

Nine Mile Entertainment is owned and operated by Richard Booker, Bob Marley's Brother. The company is responsible for organizing/producing the annual 9 Mile Music Festival and Food Drive in Miami, FL. More than a concert, more than a day, the 9 Mile Music Festival has provided over 4 million canned goods to various charities since its inception, distributing them to homeless shelters and food banks throughout Miami and Jamaica. The festival serves a double purpose, feeding families in need and bringing to Miami the magic and music of Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Contact:

Email: investors@imaginationtv.co

+1(307)201-0602

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lit-up-music-festival-changes-venue-to-rc-cola-plant-in-wynwood-miami-fl-providing-a-larger-space--longer-running-time-300674651.html

SOURCE Imagination TV Inc.

