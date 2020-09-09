Lital Leshem Joins SkyX Board of Directors

A maven of the public safety, aviation, natural resource, and cybersecurity sectors – Lital's stellar experience will be essential for carrying SkyX through its phase of hypergrowth into its next chapter as a company. She is the Co-Founder of Carbyne, a world-leading cloud-based public safety solution that transforms communication between civilians and emergency services through the application of IP-enabled communication, AI enrichment, IoT gateways, and state-of-the-art caller solutions. Lital has been featured as one of the most promising entrepreneurs by Forbes 30 under 30.

Beyond her entrepreneurship, Lital has extensive experience in senior business development roles. Her work includes the implementation of advanced driver assist systems with Mobileye, driving opportunities in extraction and hydrocarbon value chains with Frontier Resource Group, and solving military-grade problems for the U.S. government with Comframe. Lital is an expert in scoping and implementing complex technology-enabled solutions for governments, military organizations, and civilian customers.

"To join the SkyX Board of Directors during this period of accelerated growth is an amazing opportunity." Lital comments. "SkyX is disrupting the way energy infrastructure companies monitor and maintain their long-range assets today, but there's more at play here. SkyX is also revolutionizing how humanity collects data from above. This aerial intelligence system can help cities and insurance companies recover faster after tornadoes, assist rescue workers to find missing persons in forested areas, or even monitor a nature reserve for wildlife poachers. The opportunities are endless."

Didi Horn, CEO & Founder of SkyX, points to Lital's track record as vital to the company's scale-up strategy. "Lital has the trifecta of industry, technical, and business experience to support taking SkyX to greater heights. As we build new customer relationships and expand the scope of our operations, her expertise will ensure our team stays agile and continues to deliver at the standard of excellence our customers have come to expect."

Lital sees a similarly bright future ahead. "With my experience and business relationships, the incredibly-talented SkyX team, and Didi's determined leadership – this is a journey I'm thrilled to take."

About SkyX

SkyX is revolutionizing the way aerial data is accumulated, analyzed and actioned. By integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with purpose-built aerial systems, SkyX sources and delivers actionable data to commercial and government agencies in applications ranging from inspection of midstream oil and gas, power and rail assets to border patrol and emergency search and rescue. Equipped with this intelligence, organizations can make intelligent and informed decisions with regards to the health of their aging infrastructure, mitigate risks associated with having remote assets and reduce tremendous amount of cost for maintenance and insurance.

