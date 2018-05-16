Litco International Introduces 'The Exporter' Export-Grade Pallets Optimized for One-Way Shipping

VIENNA, Ohio, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Selecting a unit load platform - pallet - on which US growers and manufactures will export goods is now easier as U.S. - based pallet supplier Litco International, Inc. introduces the Exporter. The Exporter is an engineered molded wood pallet providing a high performance, sustainable and affordable unit-load solution for one-way and export shipping.

During the proprietary manufacturing method, heat exceeding 350 degrees Fahrenheit eradicates insect pests and contaminants. Because the Exporter is considered 'processed wood,' approved for export as-is per IPPC-ISPM 15, shippers avoid additional costs to heat-treat wood pallets and the need for a license stamp to demonstrate compliance.

Containing 86% less moisture than new, traditional hardwood pallets, the Exporter has a higher resistance to mold, moisture sensing insects and bacteria in high-humidity, low air flow environments such as overseas shipping containers and tropical destinations.

Extensive testing documents improved product protection as compared to conventional wooden, corrugated paper or plastic pallets during one-way and export shipping. Additional product protection is due to a stiffer, more rigid top deck with 52% greater resistance to lead-edge damage by fork trucks. Compromised pallet deck boards increase the risk of package and/or product damage.

Priced as low as $7.00 each, (48" x 40" pallet, ex works, truckload quantity) Litco's Exporter pallets are available in 10 different sizes and up to 5 different weight-bearing options.

According to Executive Vice President, Gary Sharon: "In branding our engineered molded wood pallets as the Exporter, we are emphasizing the scientifically proven, true strengths of this highly engineered, certified sustainable solution. It is affordably priced and an overall better value lowering costs and the environmental impact of supply chains."

For a free sample Exporter pallet, contact a product specialist at: 1-800-236-1903 or visit Litco's website: https://www.litco.com/export-grade-pallets/

About Litco International, Inc:

Since 1962 Litco has specialized in innovative distribution and transport packaging solutions, including engineered molded wood pallets and core plugs made from plant-based, renewable materials. All Litco products are designed to Carry your products safely and securely on through the most demanding supply chains. Engineered wood products ship nationwide from Dover, Ohio and Sardis, Mississippi.

