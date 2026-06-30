Lite Coms Appoints Greg Campbell President, Effective June 30, 2026

VICTOR, N.Y., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lite Coms LLC today announced the appointment of Greg Campbell as President, effective June 30, 2026 Campbell succeeds Bob Jacobson, who will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer while focusing on sales, new markets, and major programs. The appointment reflects Lite Coms' continued growth and positions the company for its next phase of expansion serving defense and government customers.

Greg Campbell

Campbell joins Lite Coms after serving as President of Calspan, where he led strategic growth across aerospace and defense programs. During his tenure at Calspan, Campbell led teams supporting global SATCOM flight testing for next-generation satellite communications, expanded optical communications testing capabilities, and helped advance the VISTA X-62A autonomous flight test program in partnership with the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School. His experience leading complex technology organizations will help guide Lite Coms as the company continues to grow its capabilities and customer base.

"Greg is the right leader for where Lite Coms is headed," said Bob Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lite Coms. "We've worked together before, and I've seen firsthand how he builds strong teams and helps organizations grow while staying focused on the customer."

As President, Campbell will oversee the company's day-to-day operations while working closely with employees, customers, and industry partners. He will focus on expanding Lite Coms' manufacturing capabilities, investing in new technologies, and ensuring the company continues delivering reliable SATCOM solutions for defense customers operating in demanding environments.

"Lite Coms has built its success by listening to its customers, solving complex customer challenges, and delivering products that perform when they're needed most," said Greg Campbell, President of Lite Coms. "I'm excited to build on that foundation as we continue growing the company and supporting the missions of our customers around the world.

The appointment reflects Lite Coms' continued investment in its people, technology, and long-term growth. With Campbell leading day-to-day operations and Jacobson focused on strategic initiatives, the company is well positioned to support its customers while continuing to expand its capabilities in tactical satellite communications.

For more information, visit www.litecoms.com

Media Contact:

Shaylyn Kissinger

Marketing Manager

Lite Coms

[email protected]

SOURCE Lite Coms LLC