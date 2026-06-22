Lite Coms Awarded $22 Million Contract to Support Critical SATCOM Requirements

Lite Coms awarded $22 million contract to deliver advanced SATCOM capabilities supporting mission-critical communications for a U.S. government customer.

VICTOR, N.Y., Jun 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lite Coms announced today that it has been awarded a $22 million contract to provide advanced communications capabilities designed to support operational readiness and maintain reliable connectivity in complex and dynamic conditions.

This contract represents a continued investment in capabilities that help government users meet evolving mission requirements. As operational demands become increasingly complex, organizations depend on trusted communications partners to deliver solutions that support readiness, flexibility, and mission success.

"This award reflects the confidence our customer has in Lite Coms' ability to deliver secure, resilient, and rapidly deployable communications solutions," said Nate Giordano, Director of Program Management at Lite Coms. "We are proud to support this mission and remain committed to ensuring SATCOM users have access to the capabilities they need, wherever operations take them."

Lite Coms designs, manufactures, and integrates tactical communications solutions that support government and defense customers operating in demanding environments. The company's portfolio includes deployable SATCOM terminals, mobile communications systems, and integrated solutions designed to deliver reliable connectivity across a wide range of mission requirements.

The contract reinforces Lite Coms' role as a manufacturer and integrator of tactical communications systems supporting government and defense customers. By combining engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and system integration experience, the company delivers solutions designed to perform in challenging operational environments. Lite Coms works closely with customers and industry partners to rapidly respond to evolving requirements while maintaining a strong focus on quality, performance, and operational readiness.

Through continued investment in engineering, manufacturing, and innovation, Lite Coms remains focused on delivering high-performance communications capabilities that help customers stay connected, informed, and mission-ready.

CONTACT:

Shaylyn Kissinger

Marketing Manager

Lite Coms

[email protected]

SOURCE Lite Coms LLC