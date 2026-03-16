Lite Coms LITE SAT 1.3A Terminal Achieves Official Viasat Global Xpress (GX) Type Approval

New Certification Solidifies Multi-Orbit Capabilities, Enabling Seamless PACE Operations Across GEO and MEO Constellations

VICTOR, N.Y., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lite Coms, a premier provider of high-performance satellite communications solutions, is pleased to announce that the LITE SAT 1.3A (1.3-meter) terminal has received official Type Approval for use on the Viasat Global Xpress (GX) network. The certification (Number: GXL130LCO-01 ) validates the terminal's performance within the Viasat GX Satellite Communications System, ensuring high-speed, reliable connectivity for mission-critical applications.

The Lite Sat 1.3A is also WGS certified for X and Ka bands under the Nomenclatures: AT/TSC-248(V) and AN/TSC-279(V)

Performance Beyond Compliance

In addition to meeting the rigorous standards for GX certification, Lite Coms is pushing the boundaries of throughput for small-aperture terminals. When paired with the company's readily available High-Capacity Kit, the LITE SAT 1.3A can provide users with blazing-fast data rates of up to 300Mbps -on Viasat's High-Capacity Ka-band network. This capability ensures that field teams can support bandwidth-intensive applications—including high-definition ISR video feeds and complex cloud-based command and control—without the footprint of a larger, stationary hub.

Multi-Orbit Capabilities and PACE Strategy

The LITE SAT 1.3A is engineered for demanding multi-orbit mission requirements. With this GX Type Approval, the terminal is now a validated solution for dual-orbit operations, supporting access to both O3b mPOWER (MEO) and Viasat global Ka-band (GEO) constellations. This interoperability allows defense and commercial operators to implement a comprehensive Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency (PACE) plan using a single, portable 1.3m hardware platform.

Technical Performance and Spectral Integrity

Validation testing for the LITE SAT 1.3A ensured strict adherence to global interference standards. The terminal maintains high spectral purity, meeting ETSI 4.2.1 requirements for off-axis spurious emissions. By minimizing spectral noise and ensuring clean carrier-on/off transitions, Lite Coms provides users with a terminal that operates reliably in dense RF environments without causing interference to adjacent satellite users.

Leadership Perspective

"Securing GX Type Approval for the LITE SAT 1.3A, combined with our 300Mbps High-Capacity capability, underscores our commitment to technical excellence," said Bob Jacobson, President and CEO at Lite Coms. "At Lite Coms, your mission is our motivation. By enabling seamless transitions between orbits and providing industry-leading throughput, we provide the mission-critical connectivity our customers depend on."

Experience the LITE SAT 1.3A

Lite Coms is currently scheduling live demonstrations for the LITE SAT 1.3A terminal. To learn more or to request a technical brief, please visit www.litecoms.com/contact or contact our sales team at [email protected].

Technical Specifications Summary

Approval Authority: Viasat (Inmarsat Global Limited)

Viasat (Inmarsat Global Limited) Certificate Number: GXL130LCO-01

GXL130LCO-01 Effective Date: February 24, 2026

February 24, 2026 Certified Frequency: Commercial Ka-Band

Commercial Ka-Band Compliance Standards: ETSI 4.2.1 / 6.2 (Off-axis Spurious Emission)

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Lite Coms

Lite Coms specializes in high-performance, man-portable, and fly-away satellite terminals. Based in Victor, NY, Lite Coms delivers innovative SATCOM technology designed for rapid deployment and technical excellence at the speed of mission. For more information, visit www.litecoms.com.

SOURCE Lite Coms LLC