Lite Coms LLC Welcomes Retired Lieutenant General Joseph Anderson to its Board of Directors

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lite Coms LLC, a leading provider of advanced satellite communications (SATCOM) solutions for defense and government sectors, proudly announces the appointment of retired Lieutenant General Joseph Anderson to its Board of Directors. This strategic addition underscores Lite Coms' commitment to strengthening its leadership team with exceptional expertise in global operations and defense technology.

Joseph Anderson, Lite Coms Board Member

General Anderson brings more than 38 years of distinguished military service, culminating in his role as Deputy Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, where he oversaw worldwide operations involving more than 180,000 soldiers across 140 countries. His leadership experience includes serving as Commanding General of the XVIII Airborne Corps, Commander of the International Security Assistance Force Joint Command, and Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Forces–Afghanistan. Throughout his career, Anderson managed multi-billion-dollar budgets, directed large-scale mobilization efforts, and spearheaded initiatives that shaped modern military readiness and joint operations.

"General Anderson's operational insight and strategic vision will be invaluable as Lite Coms continues to deliver cutting-edge SATCOM solutions to meet evolving mission requirements," said Bob Jacobson, President and CEO of Lite Coms LLC. "His experience aligns perfectly with our mission to support warfighters with resilient, multi-orbit connectivity in the most challenging environments."

"I am excited to join the Board of this market-leading communications team," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Anderson. "Lite Coms has developed the most capable transport-layer products across all constellations, and that aligns perfectly with my passion to deliver the best technology to the warfighter today."

General Anderson currently serves as President and CEO of Rafael Systems Global Sustainment, leveraging his defense expertise to advance technology innovation. His appointment to Lite Coms' Board reflects a shared commitment to enhancing national security and supporting allied forces worldwide.

