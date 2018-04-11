LITE-ON Video Surveillance (VS) Business Unit established in 2015. It has strong research and development team and its own optical lab. Through the self-developed algorithm and lighting simulation, LITE-ON has significant advantages in image adjustment and low light imaging. It has brought about camera, AP, network video recorder (NVR) and central management software (CMS) and applications. In fact, LITE-ON has built close relationships with major customers in video surveillance in North America. In addition, LITE-ON corporates with NVIDIA and accelerate the calculating process of through TX2 hardware platform. This enhances the precision of face recognition and achieve object classification. At the same, regarding to the Cloud, LITE-ON partners with AWS by Amazon. By streaming images or videos collected by LITE-ON Cameras, the system is able to predict and alarm beforehand with the arithmetic capability, open sources and flexible structure of AWS to provide a more comprehensive service for the customers.

Look forward to the future, LITE-ON sees the rapid growth of AI developments and will apply the relating technologies on the end devices, switch hub and cloud platform of VS. Users can set specific modes for the scenarios and enhance home security by monitoring and alarm system.

Booth information of ISC West 2018

Date: April 11 to 13

Location: Sands Expo Convention Center

Booth: 29098

Welcome to our booth. For more information, please visit http://www.liteon.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lite-on-joins-isc-west-2018-and-shows-the-deep-insights-on-smart-surveillance-300628383.html

SOURCE LITE-ON Technology Corporation

Related Links

http://www.liteon.com/

