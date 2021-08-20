Liteboxer Makes Primetime Broadcast Debut with Ad Spot Titled, "You," Championing Innovative Talent

Premiering this week on ESPN+ and ESPN Networks, "You" showcases the platform's revolutionary technology as users step into the ring. Exhibiting Liteboxer's gamified boxing experience, the advertisement spotlights the company's patented Rhythm Technology, which combines music, punches, 200+ LED lights and force sensors into a full sensory immersive fitness experience that amplifies every beat drop and chorus.

"Liteboxer's 'You' ad spot is a pivotal milestone in our growth and ongoing partnership with Timbaland through his groundbreaking project, Beatclub," said Scarlet Batchelor, CMO of Liteboxer. "We are ecstatic to make our broadcast debut with an advertisement that provides an opportunity to support the music industry and elevate its creators, as well as showcase the Liteboxer experience."

Liteboxer first established its partnership with Timbaland when he became a pivotal investor in the company's Series A fundraise. Together, the acclaimed producer and Grammy Award-winning artist and Liteboxer are continuing to revolutionize the music industry, alongside other breakthrough partners such as Universal Music Group (UMG) . Placing the spotlight on innovative talent, Liteboxer and Beatclub came together to select a track created and produced by Deraj to be the ad spot's anthem. As a VIP Beatclub creator who has composed tracks for the NHL, MLB, EA Sports, NBC, T-Mobile, and Lionsgate, among others, Deraj is well-versed in creating smash hits for a variety of industries.

"Beatclub was built with the mission of creating a global marketplace that connects artists with top-tier brands and industry professionals," said Gary Marella, CEO and Co-Founder of Beatclub with Timbaland. "Through our partnership with Liteboxer, we're continuing to find new avenues that enable us to empower artists to disrupt, innovate, and ultimately, do what they do best–create."

The ad also features an exclusive discount code—PFL150—offering $150 off when signing up at Liteboxer.com . Alongside the ad's debut, Liteboxer and PFL partnered to create a free-to-enter sweepstakes, giving viewers the chance to win a trip to the PFL Finals. The winner will receive two tickets to the PFL Finals in late October, round-trip airfare to the fight location, and accommodation. The winner will also receive a Liteboxer and 1-Year Liteboxer Membership to elevate their training skills. Entry to the sweepstakes will run between September 17, 2021 through October 1, 2021 with details on how to enter coming soon to Liteboxer.com .

The ad will run on ESPN+ and ESPN Networks twice during the PFL Playoffs on August 19 and August 27, and the World Championships on October 27.

About Liteboxer

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer combines patented hardware, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity. For more information, visit liteboxer.com .

About Beatclub

Founded by Timbaland, Beatclub is the premier global marketplace that connects the music creator community with record labels, music publishers, film & TV, brands, content creators and independent artists. For more information, visit beatclub.com .

Contact:

Solange Pittet

[email protected]

SOURCE Liteboxer

Related Links

https://liteboxer.com

