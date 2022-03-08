Liteboxer Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

BOSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liteboxer has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"We are honored to be selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. This win is a testament to the incredible results the Liteboxer team has produced within the at-home fitness space since our launch just two years ago," said Jeff Morin, CEO and Co-Founder of Liteboxer. "I'm incredibly proud of our team, and we have an exciting year ahead with upcoming announcements that will continue to push the boundaries of innovation as we inspire activity and health among a typically overlooked audience of fitness consumers."

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer provides the world's most immersive workouts by combining patented hardware, hit music, and expert training within a video game-inspired format. Through its patented Rhythm Technology and exclusive partnership with Universal Music Group, Liteboxer blends music, punches, LED lights and force sensors into a full sensory fitness experience that evokes an emotional response formerly unique to sports.

Since its debut offering the Liteboxer Floor Stand, Liteboxer has released two additional fitness products meeting the needs of its user base: the Liteboxer Wall Mount and Liteboxer VR.

On a mission to democratize access to first-class fitness, Liteboxer's new product offerings capture the same immersive fitness experience with minimal space needed to step into the Liteboxer ring. With the launch of Liteboxer VR, the at-home fitness company has officially entered the metaverse, bringing to market a virtual fitness experience that offers real health benefits for Meta Quest consumers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the U.K. Designed to be fitness-first, Liteboxer VR is a unique VR workout experience garnering titles like Best in Gaming.

Liteboxer is backed by leading VC firms like Nimble Partners, Will Ventures, and Raptor Capital, as well as celebrity investors Timbaland and Pitbull and has raised $28.5 million to date.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multiday summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT LITEBOXER

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer combines patented hardware, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity. For more information, visit liteboxer.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE Liteboxer