Liteboxer VR for Meta Quest Platform Becomes Available for Download in the Quest Store, Launching a New Wave of VR Fitness

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liteboxer –the at-home fitness company that combines patented hardware, game dynamics, hit music, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts–has officially brought to market Liteboxer VR for the Meta Quest platform, now available for consumer purchase in the Quest Store.

Liteboxer VR is now available in the Oculus Store across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Regularly priced at $18.99 per month for first-time Liteboxers, Liteboxer VR will be free for U.S. customers who already own Liteboxer's innovative Floor Stand or Wall Mount models and subscribe to Liteboxer's membership program. For a limited time, new consumers who purchase a Liteboxer hardware Wall Mount or Floor Stand will receive a free Quest 2.

Encouraging users to box to their own beat, Liteboxer VR offers the ability to customize workouts. Featuring an array of classes with different lengths, songs and styles updated on a weekly basis, Liteboxers can customize their workout routines to meet their schedule and experience level. From building a Punch Track playlist with the hottest Universal Music Group tracks to mixing up a workout with intensive sparring sessions, Liteboxer VR allows users to personalize their workouts for the most engaging and entertaining experience.

In partnership with MMA fighter Michael Chandler, Liteboxer will host an Instagram Giveaway to celebrate the launch of Liteboxer VR. Anyone is eligible to enter the sweepstakes between March 3rd and March 10th, 2022 and can do so by following both Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma) and Liteboxer (@liteboxer) on Instagram. Entrants will have a chance to win an Oculus Quest 2, a one-month free subscription of Liteboxer VR, and a pair of UFC gloves signed by Chandler as Liteboxer commemorates its official entrance into the metaverse.

"The metaverse is primed for outstanding fitness experiences that combine the real-life health benefits of fitness with amazing immersive visuals," said Jeff Morin, CEO and Co-founder of Liteboxer. "The days of tirelessly cycling on a spin bike or running on a treadmill are over. As the future of fitness remains increasingly hybrid, there is a real demand for physical and virtual options. People are looking for innovative workouts, good music, and engaging fitness experiences that make working out suck less. Championing unique workout experiences, Liteboxer is at the forefront of this fitness evolution."

Liteboxer VR users looking to duke it out in the metaverse are met with over 500 unique workouts custom built for virtual reality, including over 400 trainer-led classes, 100 rotating Punch Tracks updated daily, and body-intensive sparring sessions where they'll receive pointers before going rounds in the ring. Liteboxer VR also offers trainer-led classes that are refreshed regularly ranging from 10-45 minutes where users workout alongside world-class trainers with real-time instruction.

Liteboxer VR has quickly racked up accolades since its early January introduction including Best in Gaming and Best Fitness Tech . Unlike current VR fitness offerings, Liteboxer VR takes fitness in the metaverse to the next level with personalized experiences that champion community building across both its hardware and software models. In the upcoming weeks, Liteboxer VR will expand its community-based capabilities rolling out additional features that complement the completely immersive workout. For more information on Liteboxer and its new at-home fitness offering, visit liteboxer.com.

About Liteboxer

Launched in 2020, Liteboxer combines patented hardware, hit music, game dynamics, and expert training to create the world's most immersive workouts. Liteboxer is designed to make high intensity workouts as fun as playing a video game, all while building cardio, strength, and mental acuity. For more information, visit liteboxer.com .

Contact:

Catie Gehlert

[email protected]

SOURCE Liteboxer