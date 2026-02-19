The refreshed corporate purpose and values statements unite a diverse portfolio of brands under one vision, celebrating its heritage while embracing the future.

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Litehouse Foods approaches its 63rd anniversary, and 20 years as an employee-owned ESOP company, the organization is honoring its legacy as a leader in sauces, condiments, and seasonings, by boldly stepping into the future. To support continued growth across the consumer package good space, Litehouse Inc. is repositioning its corporate identity to Litehouse Foods , unveiling a refreshed vision and values that brings its full portfolio of brands together, including Litehouse , Organicville , Veggiecraft , Sky Valley , and partnered licensed brands including Flavortown, and Zaxbys . Litehouse Foods offers a portfolio of products in our Value Added and Away From Home foodservice division allowing for custom formulations, various packaging options, and private label products.

Litehouse Foods Announces New Name and Corporate Identity

What Litehouse Foods Represents

The name change acknowledges that Litehouse Foods has evolved. What began as a regional manufacturer has become a multi-brand, multi-channel consumer product goods (CPG) company serving grocery retailers, foodservice distributors, and away-from-home operations. The portfolio spans salad dressings, sauces, condiments, cheese, dips, and specialty items, each meeting the same exacting standards that customers and consumers have come to expect.

The new corporate identity also crystallizes the values that guide the organization: Heart, Ownership, Excellence, and Integrity. These four pillars reflect how the company makes decisions, develops products, and builds relationships with partners and communities.

Leadership Perspective

"We're a company that continues to evolve with our consumers, customers, suppliers, and our Employee Owners, and we are a different company than we were just a few years ago," said Litehouse CEO, Kelly Prior. "This evolution brings clarity to who we've become and the future we are creating together. Our new corporate identity and refreshed purpose are grounded in the same values that have always guided us but expressed in a way that is more relevant and more reflective of our Employee Owners. This isn't about changing who we are, it's about clearly articulating who we've become, so our teams, our partners, and our consumers can feel it in everything we do."

"This evolution is more than a refreshed look, it's about restating our commitment to quality and the principles that have always set Litehouse apart, while clearly defining our purpose, mission, vision, and values," said Brad Horn, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Litehouse Foods. "With this clarity, we're aligned with who we are, where we're going, and how we show up every day, continuing to deliver great food to our customers, just as we have for generations."

At Litehouse Foods, we've grown from humble beginnings to a leader in the food industry. Our award-winning R&D team is at the forefront of innovation, crafting products that delight and inspire. Coupled with our Value-Added and Away From Home Divisions, we are poised to deliver exceptional solutions to our partners. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey, as we continue to shape the future of food together. Let's create something extraordinary.

Implementation and Timeline

As a leading Employee-Owned food company, Litehouse Foods takes pride in making a difference not only in the industry, but also in the communities it serves. With plant locations in Sandpoint, ID; Hurricane, UT; Lowell, MI; and Danville, VA, Litehouse Foods is dedicated to supporting local economies and investing in the well-being of its neighbors. Litehouse's commitment extends beyond its products to strengthening the places it calls home, ensuring that a lasting legacy of quality and care benefits its employees, partners, and communities alike.

Litehouse Foods will transition to the new corporate identity effective immediately. All of the company's plant locations will remain operational and fully staffed. All customer service, sales, and technical support teams continue without interruption. Existing product SKUs, supplier relationships, and supply chain commitments remain in effect.

The company is also publishing a comprehensive brand narrative on its website at www.Litehouse-Foods.com for stakeholders interested in learning more about the company's heritage, values, and vision.

About Litehouse Foods

At Litehouse Foods, we believe in the power of great food. For more than 60 years, we've seen how our food does more than just nourish, it captivates hearts, transforms meals, and builds a brighter future for our employee owners. Together, we elevate what great food can do.

We've become a leader in salad dressings, dips, sauces, cheese, and other innovative consumer packaged goods, including Litehouse , Organicville, Sky Valley , Veggiecraft, Zaxbys* and Flavortown* brands. At Litehouse Foods, we roll up our sleeves together and make the ordinary extraordinary to bring out the best in food, each other, and the world around us. As Employee-

Owners, we take pride in what we make, the partnerships we nurture, and the future we're building together. We don't just make food, we make food unforgettable, for our consumers, our business partners, and each other.

*Zaxbys™ and Flavortown ™ are registered trademarks, used under license by Litehouse Foods. For more information, and to consider joining our team, visit www.Litehouse-Foods.com .

