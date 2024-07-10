Litehouse Health Partners with BurstIQ to Revolutionize Clinical Staffing

On-demand flex/float pool scheduling and clinically driven marketplace promise to provide flexible and intuitive staffing to U.S. Healthcare

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Litehouse Health, a pioneering healthcare staffing platform committed to clinically-driven solutions, announced a groundbreaking partnership with BurstIQ, a leader in advanced healthcare data management.

Litehouse Health

Litehouse is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered on-demand marketplace that empowers clinicians with unparalleled flexibility. Litehouse Beacon optimizes healthcare staffing through intelligent shift allocation, seamless integration, data-driven insights, and unmatched security. Both solutions introduce a revolutionary approach to staffing powered by BurstIQ's LifeGraph® Platform.

Illuminating a New Era in Nurse Staffing

Litehouse and Litehouse Beacon were built with the needs of both clinicians and hospitals at heart. Here's how Litehouse Beacon, powered by LifeGraph, revolutionizes nurse staffing:

Clinically Driven Matching: Litehouse Beacon uses real-time data to match clinicians with the most relevant experience and skills for specific hospital needs. This clinically driven matching system ensures optimal patient care. Think of it as the Uber for nursing.





Litehouse Beacon uses real-time data to match clinicians with the most relevant experience and skills for specific hospital needs. This clinically driven matching system ensures optimal patient care. Think of it as the Uber for nursing. Blockchain-Powered Credentialing: Litehouse Beacon, designed by clinicians for clinicians, utilizes advanced blockchain services within LifeGraph to continuously authenticate nurse credentials. This simplifies the onboarding process and instills complete confidence in nurses' qualifications, ensuring trust and efficiency throughout.





Litehouse Beacon, designed by clinicians for clinicians, utilizes advanced blockchain services within LifeGraph to continuously authenticate nurse credentials. This simplifies the onboarding process and instills complete confidence in nurses' qualifications, ensuring trust and efficiency throughout. Total Pool Management: Litehouse Beacon provides hospitals with the ability to create customizable order-to-work groupings, allowing them to prioritize access for preferred clinicians based on duration, skillset, or other factors.





Litehouse Beacon provides hospitals with the ability to create customizable order-to-work groupings, allowing them to prioritize access for preferred clinicians based on duration, skillset, or other factors. Seamless Integration: Integrating with existing hospital systems is a breeze. The Litehouse Beacon boasts an easy-to-integrate design, minimizing disruption to current workflows.





Integrating with existing hospital systems is a breeze. The Litehouse Beacon boasts an easy-to-integrate design, minimizing disruption to current workflows. Next-Gen App Experience : This cutting-edge application simplifies shift management and schedule coordination for both clinicians and hospital staff. It is specifically designed to make finding shifts and filling schedules effortless.

"At Litehouse Health, we are committed to responding to the needs of our hospital system partners, unlocking local talent, and caring for patients, all with quality as our guide and a commitment to care in the communities we serve," said Dr. Ellen Kuhnert, Co-Founder and Chief Nursing Officer for Litehouse Health. "By partnering with BurstIQ to create Litehouse solutions, we're empowering clinicians with the flexibility they deserve while ensuring hospitals have immediate access to the highly qualified talent they need."

"By utilizing connected nurse profiles, verified credentials, a knowledge graph-powered scheduling ecosystem, and app accelerators, Litehouse Health is maximizing the unique capabilities of the LifeGraph Platform," said Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "It's incredibly rewarding to see our advanced data management approach bring such innovative solutions to life."

This collaboration represents a significant leap forward in the healthcare staffing industry. By harnessing the power of AI, real-time data interoperability, and blockchain technology, Litehouse Health and BurstIQ are creating a win-win situation for both clinicians and hospitals, ultimately leading to a more efficient and effective healthcare system.

About Litehouse Health

Litehouse Health is a leading healthcare staffing platform dedicated to empowering clinicians and connecting them with hospitals that need their expertise. Their innovative on-demand marketplace, the Litehouse Beacon, offers clinicians unparalleled flexibility and control over their schedules while providing hospitals with a clinically driven solution for total pool management.

About BurstIQ

LifeGraph® by BurstIQ revolutionizes organizational data with advanced data management, privacy-enhancing technology, and knowledge graphs. It transforms data into a powerful asset, eliminating silos and providing a single, secure source of truth. LifeGraph reveals hidden connections within complex data sets, enabling easier analysis, insightful collaboration, and innovative decision-making. Organizations leverage LifeGraph to modernize legacy data repositories, driving value and fostering a culture of innovation for the future.

Media Contact:

Leanne Atencio

303-588-0517

[email protected]

SOURCE BurstIQ