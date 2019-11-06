Litehouse Names Kelly Prior Company President And CEO

"The past year has been a dynamic and exciting time for Litehouse," said Curt Hecker, Litehouse Board Member. "Along with becoming the No. 1 RSD brand in the United States, we also acquired two new brands, Sky Valley and Organicville. This acquisition took us from a manufacturer in the produce and deli departments to a manufacturer across multiple categories throughout the grocery store. With this expanded scope, it's imperative we put an individual in the CEO role who has vision and a reputation of moving the business forward. Kelly's track record of strategic thinking, strong business acumen and outstanding relationship skills made him the right choice for the role."

Prior joined Litehouse in 2002 and became CFO by 2005. In 2010 Prior was appointed Executive Vice President of the company, took on the role of Interim President in 2018, and officially moved into the President role in February of 2019. Over the past year as President, Prior has made it a priority to focus his time and energy on developing a long-term business strategy for Litehouse.

"The success of Litehouse is in large part due to the hard work and perseverance of our employee owners," said Prior. "It's crucial we have a forward-thinking strategy to ensure we continue to build a sustainable business that provides our employee owners with opportunities for years to come. I am honored to work with my fellow employee owners to ensure that we maintain our position as the No. 1 RSD brand while also expanding our footprint into other categories of the store."

About Litehouse, Inc.

Litehouse, Inc. is a leader in refrigerated salad dressings, dips, cheese, freeze dried herbs and other innovative and delicious products. Founded in Hope, Idaho in 1963, Litehouse is proud to be a 100% employee-owned company. Each of the employee-owners is committed to providing great-tasting, high quality food made with real ingredients and crafted with care. Manufactured at the company's five U.S. facilities based in Idaho, Michigan, Utah and Virginia, Litehouse award-winning products are available in North America through general retail, e-commerce, foodservice, deli, club stores, and value-added goods such as meal and salad kits. For more information, visit www.litehousefoods.com, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

