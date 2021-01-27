LiteLink Signs LOI to Acquire Equity Stake in Canada's Premier Cryptocurrency Exchange, CatalX

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink" or "the Company'') (CSE: LLT) (OTC: LLNKF) (FRA: C0B:FF), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. LiteLink is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") to complete an equity investment in CatalX Exchange Inc. ("CatalX"), Canada's premier cryptocurrency exchange with over 40+ Altcoins available for purchase on CatalX.io.

CatalX is a Canadian-based FINTRAC registered and compliant digital asset exchange platform that specializes in cryptocurrency trading, blockchain and cybersecurity technology. CatalX has developed a scalable and modularized platform with a trading engine that can scale to millions of users in real time and cutting-edge cyber security system CyberSmoat®, which is patent pending.

Features of the CatalX platform include:

Fully featured exchange order book $0 deposit fees and immediate funding (post-KYC) 0.15% trading fees Tightest buy and sell spreads in Canada under 0.1% Lowest rates to buy BTC in Canada

The proposed equity investment will be satisfied through the issuance of 37,500,000 common shares of LiteLink to CatalX and a cash payment to CatalX of C$500,000, and would result in LiteLink having ownership and control over 19% of the outstanding share capital of CatalX. In conjunction with closing of the investment, LiteLink will also pay a finder's fee to an arm's length party of 1,875,000 common shares of LiteLink. All securities issued in connection with the investment in CatalX will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities law.

"We are very excited to make this investment into CatalX, Canada's leading cryptocurrency exchange, and gaining a stake in the expanding cryptocurrency market," said LiteLink CEO Peter Green. "CatalX has had an outstanding year and continues to grow. In January 2021 alone, the company experienced 80% growth in new registrations quarter-over-quarter and has already clocked in $1.05 million in deposits in the first 21 days of January.

"In the last five days, CatalX has seen $525,000 in deposits, signaling big things to come moving forward as more and more businesses and investors turn their attention towards the crypto market."

"CatalX has also experienced significant growth in its trading volumes, with average monthly volume hitting $1.37 million in December 2020. In the first 3.5 weeks of January, the trading volume was sitting at $2.85 million and is projected to reach $5 million for January, a 590% increase from its October/November average of $725,000. In the last five days alone, the trading volume was $1.36 million. In short, this company is growing very quickly.

"It isn't surprising when you look at the growth of the overall market. Bitcoin just closed out one of the biggest years in its history and is expected to continue rallying in 2021 thanks to a surge of new developments coming into the crypto space this year, including the launch of Facebook's bitcoin-inspired cryptocurrency and the US cryptocurrency regulations.

"Despite recent price volatility, Bitcoin is still up over 290% in the last year and is expected to stay elevated thanks to growing adoption of crypto among payment giants like PayPal and Square and rising interest among institutional investors.

"At the same time, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency Ethereum has skyrocketed 300% over the last 12 months amid a flurry of interest in decentralized finance (DeFi)—using crypto technology to recreate traditional financial instruments such as loans and insurance with many DeFi projects built on top of the Ethereum network.

"Cryptocurrency is clearly here to stay, so we are very excited about building a strong relationship with Canada's leading cryptocurrency exchange."

The Company is at arms-length from CatalX. Completion of the investment in CatalX is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive documentation and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. The proposed investment is not expected to constitute a fundamental change for the Company, nor is it expected to result in a change of control of the Company, within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

LiteLink would also like to announce that it has engaged North Equities to provide and manage a comprehensive six-month digital media marketing campaign for the Company for a total cost of $100,000. The Company has also engaged Djordje Kovic for a digital media and marketing campaign for four months for a total cost of $45,000.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA: C0B:FF) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, LiteLink invests in and provides subject matter experts within portfolio companies to accelerate success and maximize value for shareholders.

CatalX.io is a Canadian-based is a digital asset exchange platform that specializes in cryptocurrency trading, blockchain and cybersecurity technology. As a fully regulated Cryptocurrency exchange with FINTRAC, CatalX has the highest standards in security and compliance and is partnered with world-trusted names in Blockchain technologies, risk management and financial solutions including Bittrex, Prime Trust, Trulioo and Stably to provide their users with a trusted, secure platform.

