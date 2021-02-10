LiteLink Technologies to Change Company Name to TechX Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink" or "the Company'') (CSE: LLT) (OTC: LLNKD) (FRA: C0B:FF), a company focused in emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI and cloud technologies, is pleased to announce its intention to change the Company name to "TechX Technologies Inc."

"This rebranding strategy reflects the Company's vision for the future, and it's broader technology commitment and expertise in driving the innovations needed to shape the future of areas in digital technology solutions across cryptocurrency, blockchain, AI, IOT and cloud" said LiteLink Chairman and CEO Peter Green.

With the increasing addressable market in digital assets, the Company will continue to acquire, operate and make strategic investments in this space, and provide accretive value to the Company and its shareholders.

Completion of the name change remains subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will issue a further news release prior to the change taking effect.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKD) (FRA: C0B:FF) is a company focused on emerging technologies across growth sectors including: crypto, blockchain, AI, IOT and cloud based technologies. Led by senior leaders and industry experts, LiteLink invests in and provides subject matter experts within portfolio companies to accelerate success and maximize value for shareholders.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

