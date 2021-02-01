LiteLink Technologies to Proceed with Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LiteLink Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: LLT) (OTC: LLNKF) (FRA: C0B:FF) announces that effective at the close of business on February 1, 2021 it will consolidate its common share capital on a two-and-one-half basis (the "Consolidation").

Effective at the opening of markets on February 2, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "LLT" and the new CUSIP: 53677L203. There are currently 178,421,776 common shares of the Company outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation the Company will have approximately 71,368,710 shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a common share will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of common shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. Registered holders of common shares of the Company will receive a letter of transmittal from Odyssey Trust Company with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificates for new post-Consolidation share certificates.

