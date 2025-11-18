LiteLinx & PomeGran Secure Joint Foundational Patent, Establishing the Core Technology Behind the F360i Smart Fiber Platform

Patent enables the acceleration of the future of intelligent, cost-efficient, digitally managed fiber construction across North America and beyond .

ALBANY, N.Y. and TORONTO, ON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiteLinx, a leader in fiberoptic innovation and smart network technologies, and PomeGran, Canada's #1 fastest growing telecom services company, today announced the publication of their first major United States patent. This patent establishes the technological foundation of the F360i Smart Fiber platform - marking a transformative step toward the digitalization and automation of fiber construction across the entire deployment ecosystem.

More than a milestone in intellectual property, this patent represents a turning point in how fiber will be planned, built, managed, and monetized in the future. Built on the F360i vision of intelligent infrastructure, the patented technology enables fiber networks to become dynamic, data-driven systems - reducing construction costs, eliminating inefficiencies, and unlocking real-time control from the warehouse to the last mile. LiteLinx has already commenced manufacturing the fiber by embedding the technology in the fiber manufacturing process, enabled by the F360i Smart Fiber platform. By the middle of 2026, PomeGran will have deployed over 11,000 km of smart digital fiber in its broadband networks in Quebec and Ontario.

"This patent is the beginning of a new era in fiber deployment," said Yishai Amsterdamer, Founder & CEO of LiteLinx. "For the last several decades, fiber has been built the same way - manually, slowly, and with limited visibility. Our F360i platform fundamentally changes that. We are creating digital fiber networks that can be deployed faster, tracked in real time, and managed intelligently with unprecedented efficiency and accuracy. This achievement validates our vision and sets the stage for a smarter, more connected world."

As service providers, utilities, and governments accelerate broadband expansion under historic funding programs such as the $42.5 billion BEAD Initiative, the industry faces mounting challenges: rising construction costs, labor shortages, supply chain complexity, and strict accountability requirements tied to public funding. The LiteLinx F360i Smart Fiber platform is purpose-built to meet the requirements of BEAD and similar infrastructure programs - providing digital traceability, construction automation, and verifiable reporting that ensure compliance, audit readiness, and accelerated deployment timelines.

"This technology represents a step change for our industry. By digitizing every stage of fiber construction, LiteLinx and PomeGran are redefining how networks are deployed and managed. Digital Fiber allows us to create a real-time digital twin of the network, giving us full visibility from design through deployment and operations. It's not just innovation; it's an operational and economic advantage that allows us to build smarter, faster, and more efficiently than ever before," said Joe Hickey, President of PomeGran.

Patent Significance and Platform Impact

Establishes LiteLinx as a pioneer in Smart Fiber and digital network infrastructure.

Serves as the foundational technology for the F360i Smart Warehouse and Construction management platform , enabling intelligent asset tracking, construction automation, real-time operational control, and network lifecycle management.

, enabling intelligent asset tracking, construction automation, real-time operational control, and network lifecycle management. Reduces deployment costs by an estimated 20–30% , while increasing build speed and accuracy.

, while increasing build speed and accuracy. Supports LiteLinx's long-term mission of revolutionizing fiber deployment and empowering operators to build digital-twin networks from day one.

"This patent represents years of engineering effort focused on solving the core challenges of fiber deployment," said Amsterdamer. "F360i brings automation, intelligence, and real-time visibility into every stage of the build. This technology is the foundation for a smarter, faster, and more efficient generation of fiber networks."

The newly published patent is the first in a broader intellectual property portfolio that LiteLinx and PomeGran are advancing, to support the F360i Smart Fiber ecosystem. LiteLinx plans to commercially introduce additional patented technologies over the coming year, further expanding its leadership in intelligent network automation.

About LiteLinx

LiteLinx is a fiber optic technology company reshaping network deployment through its F360i Smart Fiber ecosystem, a digital platform that integrates fiber manufacturing, construction automation, asset intelligence, and lifecycle management. By embedding intelligence into the physical layer, LiteLinx enables operators to deploy fiber networks faster, reduce construction costs, and gain real-time visibility across every phase of deployment. With a full portfolio of fiber optic cables, closures, terminals, and digital infrastructure tools, LiteLinx is delivering the future of broadband, smarter, faster, and more cost-effective than ever before. Please visit www.LiteLinxFiber.com

About PomeGran Inc.

PomeGran Inc. is Canada's fastest growing fibre-centric rural broadband provider. Dedicated to enhancing broadband services, PomeGran has emerged as a leader on a mission to empower underserved markets in Quebec and Ontario. PomeGran is investing in rural Quebec and Northern Ontario as part of their strategic plan. Boasting ownership of broadband networks, underground and aerial fibre assets, and fixed wireless access (FWA) assets, PomeGran is committed to bridging the digital divide that exists between urban, rural, and Indigenous communities. Founded on the fundamental principle of ensuring equitable access to high-speed Internet, PomeGran believes that everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in today's digital-first economy. Please visit www.pomegran.com.

SOURCE Litelinx