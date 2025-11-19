LITEON Showcasing NVIDIA Next-Gen AI Factory and HPC Integrated Solutions at Super Computing 2025

Ushering in a Megawatt-Scale AI Power Era

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LITEON Technology (2301.tw) participates in the global high-performance computing (HPC) event—Super Computing (SC25), taking place from November 16 to 21 in St. Louis, USA. LITEON showcases a series of solutions compliant with the ORV3 standard and built on NVIDIA MGX architecture, integrating power, rack, and liquid cooling systems. These include next-generation 800 VDC Power Rack, BBU, Capacitor Shelf, 2.1MW in-Row CDU, 280kW in-Rack CDU, and 140kW Liquid to Air Sidecar. Building on the strong response from the OCP Global Summit last month, LITEON is set to impress at SC25 with its next-generation integrated architecture, fully supporting customers in rapidly deploying high-performance, energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

LITEON Showcasing NVIDIA Next-Gen AI Factory and HPC Integrated Solutions at SC25 Ushering in a Megawatt-Scale AI Power Era

LITEON Showcases 800 VDC Integrated Power and Cooling Solution, Combining Power, Mechanical, and Thermal Technologies to Deliver Efficient, Reliable, and Scalable Infrastructure for Next-Generation Data Centers

LITEON's power solutions support power designs for multiple generations of NVIDIA AI infrastructure. The product portfolio spans in-server, in-rack, and sidecar, flexibly meeting diverse data center deployment needs. The 800 VDC power solution delivers up to 1.2MW output, featuring high-voltage 800 VDC design and large-capacity capacitors to balance input current under high GPU load fluctuations, ensuring stable power output. It also includes intelligent software functions supporting remote monitoring, control, and online firmware updates to enhance operational efficiency. Compared to traditional architectures, LITEON offers differentiated advantages in high power density, energy storage efficiency, and safety protection (including touch-proof and emergency shutdown designs), meeting the high-performance computing demands of AI servers while optimizing data center power usage and ensuring reliability and stability.

LITEON's 800 VDC high-voltage rack and liquid cooling solutions are built for ultra-high-density AI computing. Each rack supports power capacities ranging from 600kW to 1.2MW, with structural strength exceeding 3,500 kg and support for multi-zone high-density GPU configurations. The design combines high efficiency, low loss, and lightweight cabling to ensure structural integrity and maintenance convenience, providing scalable and sustainable infrastructure for future AI data centers. In liquid cooling systems, LITEON's 2.1MW in-row CDU features wide voltage input, a 25-micron high-efficiency filter, and 4-to-3 redundancy design, supporting online maintenance and real-time coolant quality monitoring to ensure stable system operation. The entire system integrates LITEON's self-developed MCU controller for remote monitoring and intelligent management, further enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

LITEON Marks Fourth Year at Super Computing, Driving Steady Growth in the AI Data Center Market

SC25 (Super Computing) is one of the world's most significant HPC events, gathering key players from the global HPC industry, scientists, government and academic institutions to showcase and present cutting-edge technologies and solutions in high-speed computing. LITEON has participated in SC for four consecutive years. This year, it showcases its latest solutions designed to meet the growing demands of AI computing, including high-power power systems, thermal management technologies, mechanical design, and software platforms. As demand for next-generation AI GPU continues to rise, LITEON's product shipments and validation progress are steadily advancing. Shipments of BBU and 33kW Power Shelf continue to grow, liquid cooling systems have entered mass production, and the new 110kW Power Shelf has entered the customer validation phase, laying the foundation for future growth momentum.

For more information on LITEON's data center power and liquid cooling solutions, please visit: https://www.liteon.com/zh-tw/solutions/green-data-center

LITEON Technology 2025 Super Computing(SC25) Information:

Date: November 16-21, 2025

Venue: America's Center, St. Louis, USA

Booth: #3832

SOURCE LITEON Technology