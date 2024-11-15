Literacy Strategies Consulting Launches Dynamic New Website to Elevate Literacy Education

The new website showcases extensive offerings, such as webinars, workshops, on-site professional development for schools, and lesson planning resources—all aimed at empowering educators with effective tools and strategies for successful literacy teaching.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Literacy Strategies Consulting is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly designed website, located at www.literacystrategiesconsulting.com. This innovative website explains how the literacy specialists on Jennifer Serravallo's team are dedicated to accelerating student achievement by developing teacher knowledge and skills and bringing joy and meaning to literacy teaching.

The new website features a comprehensive list of services—including webinars, workshops, school-based professional development, and lesson planning—all designed to equip educators with the tools and strategies necessary for successful literacy instruction.

Key Educational Services Offered:

Teacher Webinars: Our engaging webinars empower educators with proven, flexible, research-based literacy strategies to enhance instruction and boost student achievement.

Teacher Workshops: Our in-person workshops help educators collaborate as they explore research and practices described in Jennifer Serravallo's award-winning and bestselling texts.

Lesson Planning: Our expert literacy consultants help educators create systematic, streamlined, and effective literacy lesson plans for any subject area or grade level.

School-Based Professional Development: Literacy Strategies Consulting works directly with educators where they are—in your schools, with your goals—to learn immediately applicable teaching strategies to use with your students.

"We believe that fostering strong literacy skills is crucial for student success in all subject areas, and teacher professional development is key," said Jennifer Serravallo, Founder of Literacy Strategies Consulting. "Our new website is more than just a resource; it's a hub for collaboration and growth. We're excited to support districts as they work to accelerate student achievement, foster critical thinking, and inspire a love of learning in both educators and students."

The website also features in-depth team member bios. Visitors are encouraged to explore the site and contact Lea Leibowitz, Client Project Coordinator, for a free consultation to learn more about implementing professional development for teachers.

About Literacy Strategies Consulting

Literacy Strategies Consulting is committed to improving literacy education through innovative consulting and professional development services. Our team of experienced educators and literacy specialists works tirelessly to provide customized solutions that empower schools and educators to enhance literacy instruction and support student achievement.

