Literary Dog With Genius IQ Dies Suddenly

JACKSON, Miss., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Allie Mae Allen, the loveable and spirited Cocker Spaniel who told her own life story in Mardi Allen's popular anthology, Dog Stories for the Soul, has passed away following a massive seizure. With her at the time was her publisher James L. Dickerson of Sartoris Literary Group, who rushed her to the hospital during a frantic, high-speed, midnight run.

"One moment she was stretched out on the bed, nodding off to sleep—and the next she cried out and snapped to her feet, shaking violently, turning to me with pleading eyes, only to fall over on her side violently convulsing," says Dickerson. "It was the most terrifying event I have ever witnessed."

Mardi Allen, her editor and guardian, was out of town at the time, and was devastated when she received word. "My heart broke when I considered life without my loving companion," says Allen, "Allie was intuitive, patient and gentle. She demonstrated remarkable understanding of human language and emotions. Without speaking she could communicate better than many humans I know."

Allie Mae, whose story is titled "My Life as I See It," found herself in good company in Dog Stories for the Soul (Sartoris Literary Group), a book Memphis Parent ironically described as "a must-read for those missing their canines."

Also with stories in the book are: Nobel Prize-winning author John Steinbeck, whose stories of traveling with his poodle Charley were presented in chronological order for the first time in this book without the distractions of the travelogue; Willie Morris, whose story of his childhood canine companion was made into a movie titled My Dog Skin; literary legend Mark Twain, who wrote of the horrors associated with canine research; Andrew McKean, editor of Outdoor Life magazine, whose story, "The Slough," told of the death of his bellowed hunting companion, Willow; Maria Goodavage, with her inspirational story of Lucca, a canine U.S. Marine hero in Afghanistan; and many others.

"I don't know if I will ever get over losing Allie, she was so special, but re-reading her story helps," says Dickerson. "She died just weeks away from her 16th birthday, concluding a remarkable life marked by loyalty, love and trust."

Mardi Allen, Ph.D., is author of Mojo Triangle Travel Guide, and co-author of several books, including Sons Without Fathers: What Every Mother Needs to Know and How To Screen Adoptive and Foster Parents. For a decade and a half, she maintained a love affair with two cocker spaniels, Allie and Mattie. Sadly, Mattie passed away in 2016 in her sleep.

