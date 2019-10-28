Literary Newcomer Earns Place on Forbes List

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alison Robertson — a seasoned speaker, life-coach and actor — is being acknowledged in Forbes for her first foray into the role of author. Enoughness: The Simple Truth of Embracing YOU, a guide to reaching goals and living a regret-free life, has been recommended as a resource for lifting one's self-confidence and helping people find happiness right where they are.

"Many people look outside themselves for the sources of happiness and satisfaction," said Forbes journalist, Rhett Power. "Alison Robertson turns the tables on this common habit by urging readers to look inside themselves instead."

As a life coach, Robertson works with clients to move from where they are in life to where they want to be instead. Her debut book extends her reach and increases the amount of lives she can impact. Unlike other self-help books, this one does not offer a one-size-fits-all approach to creating a dream life. Instead, Robertson harnesses each individual's own purpose for personal growth.

"What an absolute honor it is to be included in Forbes," said Robertson. "I truly believe anyone can create a multi-passionate life. They just might need a little assistance getting there!"

Robertson exemplifies her teachings by living a multi-passionate life herself. Among her many accomplishments, Robertson also hosts a successful podcast called Hold the Drama, which serves as a survival guide for individuals in show business. This is a topic she has a level of expertise in as a working actor with over two decades of experience in the industry, continuing to take on new acting roles. In addition, she runs She Creates, a multi-faceted coaching and professional speaking business based out of Los Angeles.

Throughout the next several months, Robertson will be traveling for speaking engagements across the United States. During that time, she will also be working on her next book, which will focus on the subject of communication among individuals.

About Alison Robertson:

Alison Robertson is a solution-focused life coach, motivational speaker, podcast host and author. www.alisonrobertson.com

