Literary Titan Awards Kay A. Oliver with Prestigious Gold Book and Silver Book Awards for Fiction, July 2024

"Disturbed Tombs" and "Road to Elysium" Triumph with Unforgettable Stories of Love, Tragedy, and Redemption.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that acclaimed author Kay A. Oliver has won both the Gold Book and Silver Book Awards from Literary Titan for her exceptional fiction. Oliver's debut, "Disturbed Tombs," received the Gold Book Award, celebrating its unparalleled storytelling and originality.

"Road to Elysium," another captivating work by Oliver, earned the Silver Book Award for its profound exploration of love, tragedy, and redemption. Both novels have garnered numerous accolades, solidifying Oliver's status as a celebrated author.

Celebrated author Kay A. Oliver

Both "Disturbed Tombs," and "Road to Elysium." Oliver's literary masterpieces has not only captured hearts but also garnered numerous accolades, solidifying her status as a celebrated author.

Book reviewer A. Prasad describes Oliver's writing as a masterful blend of love, friendship, and complex human experiences, creating deeply moving and engaging narratives.

Oliver's latest release, "Love's Calculated Risk," promises to enchant readers with action, adventure, and romance, featuring gripping storytelling and unexpected twists. Learn more about her books and other awards - click here.

For more information about Kay A. Oliver's award-winning novels and latest releases, visit her official website - click here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kay A. Oliver is a celebrated author and esteemed Hollywood insider known for her innate storytelling abilities. With a degree in Communication from California State University, Fullerton, and decades of experience in Hollywood, Oliver crafts captivating, easy-to-read stories brimming with unexpected twists. Her writing blends her Hollywood experience with unbridled imagination, making her a legendary storyteller of our era.

Oliver also holds a master's degree in business and finance, and remains an active TV Academy member. Recently inducted into Marquis Who's Who, she continues to be recognized for her outstanding contributions to writing and storytelling.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: [email protected]

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Kay A. Oliver