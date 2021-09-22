Literature Review in CMJ Finds Supplementary Vitamin D Offers Little Benefit in Type 1 Diabetes

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a disorder in which the immune system inappropriately targets an individual's own pancreatic β cells, which secrete insulin, a crucial hormone involved in regulating blood sugar levels. The loss of β cells in the context of T1D, thus, results in elevated blood sugar levels or hyperglycemia. Over time, hyperglycemia can cause organ damage, and associated complications can shorten an individual's life expectancy by more than a decade.

A literature review finds that supplementary vitamin D is not helpful for people with type 1 diabetes

The precise causes of T1D are unknown, but there is some evidence that vitamin D deficiency is a risk factor for developing the disorder. This has led medical researchers to hypothesize that vitamin D supplementation may be an effective means of treating T1D. Clinical trials conducted so far have, however, yielded inconsistent findings. Given this lack of clarity, Dr. Zhao-Hui Cao and his colleagues from the University of South China and Guilin Medical University decided to summarize the existing literature in their article published in Chinese Medical Journal on 5 January 2021, "We wanted to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation for patients with type 1 diabetes," explains Dr. Cao.

The team first reviewed the protective role of vitamin D against β cell dysfunction. Previous studies suggest that 1,25(OH) 2 D 3, an active form of vitamin D, promotes glucose-stimulated secretion of insulin in cultured β cells. Furthermore, experiments on human and mice cells show that 1,25(OH) 2 D 3 protects β cells from immune mechanisms involved in T1D, thus, supporting the plausibility of vitamin D supplementation as a therapy for T1D.

The researchers next turned their attention to epidemiological studies comparing people with and without T1D, in terms of their serum levels of 25-hydroxycholecalciferol, a metabolized form of vitamin D. Findings from these studies indicate that T1D is associated with lower serum levels of 25-hydroxycholecalciferol, underscoring vitamin D deficiency as potential risk factor of the disease. While preliminary studies suggest that vitamin D supplementation decreases blood sugar levels to a certain extent, robust evidence supporting this observation are limited. Overall, past and current clinical studies reveal that vitamin D supplementation does not offer significant benefits in combating hyperglycemia.

While emphasizing the need for additional studies, Dr. Cao concludes by saying, "More long-term and large-scale studies are needed to evaluate the role of vitamin D supplementation in the management of type 1 diabetes."

The researchers hope that vitamin D supplementation would eventually emerge as a useful adjuvant treatment for type 1 diabetes, while strongly advocating the need for additional research in this direction to help realize their hope.

Reference

Title of original paper: Effect of vitamin D supplementation on pancreatic β-cell destruction and type 1 diabetes

Journal: Chinese Medical Journal

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1097/CM9.0000000000001239

Your Press Release source: Chinese Medical Journal

Media contact

Peifang Wei

[email protected]

Tel: 86-10-51322170

Twitter: @Cmj Journal

https://journals.lww.com/cmj/pages/default.aspx

SOURCE Chinese Medical Journal

Related Links

https://journals.lww.com/cmj/pages/default.aspx

