Literature Witnessing Female Power: Award-Winning Writer Xue Mo Invites You to the London Book Fair

AURORA, Ill., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the only writer from mainland China to attend the 2023 London Book Fair, award-winning novelist Xue Mo will be invited to be the guest speaker for an expert dialogue themed "Literature Witnesses Female Power", jointly organised by Ruxue International Media Inc and China International Communications Group. During the event, Overseas scholars will have the opportunity to exchange views face-to-face with Xue Mo, sharing stories of rural villages along the ancient Silk Road, analyzing the typical female characters portrayed by Xue Mo, and exploring such topics as female power from the perspective of literature.

Xue Mo's Into the Desert was adapted and co-translated by Howard Goldblatt, the world's leading sinologist and translator of Chinese literature, as well as his wife Dr. Sylvia Li-chun Lin. In October 2022, Into the Desert won the Best Translated Book Award issued by China International Communications Group (CICG). This highly valued novel depicts the living conditions of women from western China in the 1990s.

"It would be a perfect book for gender interpretation and research for those who are looking for true stories of village women who live in rural China." Professor Du from Knox College regarded Into the Desert as a classic feminist novel.

So far, Xue Mo has published 105 literary works and culture-themed publications in total. Besides English, Xue Mo's works have also appeared in French, German and more than two dozen other languages, reaching a large international readership.

According to an official report released by Frankfurter Buchmesse, during the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, China's writer Xue Mo ranked No.1 in the list of top topics in the international media, who even outshone the Spanish Guest of Honor and became the most talked-about figure. "Xue Mo" and his works have been covered by more than 2,000 media outlets, including The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post and so on. Based on the latest statistical analysis of media presence conducted by Meltwater, the Top 10 print and online media coverage related to "Xue Mo" potentially reached over 1 billion people.

It is noted that a special corner will be built to showcase Xue Mo's boutique novels at the China International Book Trading Corporation's booth. Besides, a series of literary works by Xue Mo will be also displayed at booth 7A44, arranged by Ruxue International Media Inc.

