Litespeed Racing Launches Exclusive Magnesium Wheel Line for the Ford Mustang GTD

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Litespeed Racing announces the launch of custom-forged magnesium wheels for Ford Mustang GTD owners. As the first aftermarket provider of magnesium wheels tailored for this supercar, Litespeed delivers the lightweight performance many GTD buyers anticipated but did not receive with aluminum substitutes.

Multiple GTD owners have approached Litespeed Racing seeking magnesium options, highlighting a clear market need. Founder Patrick Warren, drawing on more than a decade of expertise in custom-forged magnesium race wheels, developed this collection to restore the car's intended edge. Each wheel is crafted from proprietary magnesium alloy, reducing unsprung weight for sharper handling while maintaining structural integrity through rigorous testing.

"These wheels transform the GTD driving experience, offering the precise response and agility owners deserve," said Patrick Warren, Founder and CEO of Litespeed Racing. "We saw the demand firsthand and built a solution that elevates every mile, blending unmatched lightness with refined design."

Key wheel features include:

Magnesium alloy construction for superior strength and fatigue resistance, lighter than aluminum or carbon fiber equivalents

Optimized spoke geometry to eliminate potential weaknesses, validated by FEA simulations and SAE protocols

Two distinct designs: one echoing the GTD's signature style with enhancements, the other a classic motorsports style, designed by Litespeed Racing.

Full compatibility with OEM tire pressure sensors and center caps, plus custom color and finish options

Orders are placed directly through LitespeedRacing.com, with each set built to customer specifications. All wheels undergo street and track validation and carry Litespeed Racing's full manufacturer's warranty.

Pricing starts at $12,500 plus shipping for the set of 4 wheels. Availability begins Nov. 1st, 2025. For images, click here.

About Litespeed Racing

Litespeed Racing is the global leader in ultra-lightweight forged magnesium wheels for high-performance street and track vehicles. With over a decade of innovation, the company pioneered custom magnesium forging, earning the SEMA Best New Wheel Award and seven Global Media Awards for Best Wheel. Its wheels, lighter than carbon fiber yet stronger than aluminum, have set track records and powered championship-winning race cars. Every wheel undergoes rigorous FEA simulations, SAE/VIA lab testing, and real-world validation. Trusted by enthusiasts and professionals worldwide, Litespeed Racing blends precision engineering with bespoke design for unmatched performance and durability. For more information, visit LitespeedRacing.com.

