LITEWORKS WINDOW & DOOR ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SOUTHERN COMPONENTS, INC.

This Acquisition Strengthens the Presence of Liteworks Window and Door in

South Carolina, Georgia, and Northeast Florida

ATLANTA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Liteworks Window & Door, a portfolio company of The Macallan Group, and a prominent leader in the window and door industry, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Southern Components, Inc., a distributor of high-quality windows and doors in Charleston, South Carolina, St. Simons, Georgia, and Northeast Florida. This strategic acquisition will enhance Liteworks Window and Doors' market presence while broadening its product portfolio and accelerating its growth in the residential and commercial construction industries.

With a legacy of providing luxury custom windows and doors, Southern Components, Inc. brings over three decades of experience and a strong reputation for quality, innovative product solutions, and excellent customer service. This acquisition aligns with Liteworks Window and Doors' mission to deliver exceptional products and services to its customers, combining the strengths and capabilities of both companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Southern Components, Inc. team to the Liteworks Window and Doors family," said Scott Barr, Principal of Liteworks Window and Doors. "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, and we are excited about the opportunities it brings. Together, we will provide even greater value to our customers with an expanded product range, enhanced innovation, and continued commitment to quality."

Southern Components, Inc. founder David Epstein says, "I am confident that Liteworks Window & Door's acquisition of Southern Components, Inc. will result in long-term value creation for its team, customers and suppliers."

About Liteworks Window & Door

Liteworks specializes in the distribution and retail sales of custom windows and doors for high-end residential and commercial projects throughout the Southeast. Our goal of providing the highest level of service is embodied in our commitment to our clients. Liteworks is an independent retailer of the finest national brands of windows and doors. In addition, Liteworks has established relationships with wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and custom millwork shops. This broad range of products enables us to provide window and door solutions for any project with special attention to the design details specified while meeting the required budget.

About The Macallan Group

The Macallan Group is an Atlanta-based portfolio of companies with a focus on construction, real estate, development and investment. Macallan was founded in 2002 with the goal of providing value added services with integrity and professionalism and has been recognized as an Atlanta Best Places to Work for the last six years. Our leadership team has leveraged their diverse backgrounds in real estate development, engineering and general contracting to provide unique solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients and partners. To learn more visit MacallanGroup.com

