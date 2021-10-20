Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Increases Revenue 70%, EPS 47%, And Adjusted EPS 63%, Record Third Quarter Performance

Oct 20, 2021, 05:00 ET
MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today reported the highest third quarter revenue and earnings per share in company history.
Third quarter 2021 revenue increased 70% to $6.2 billion from $3.6 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
Third quarter 2021 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $10.11, a 47% increase from $6.86 per diluted share reported in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted third quarter 2021 net income attributable to LAD per diluted share was $11.21, a 63% increase compared to $6.89 per diluted share in the same period of 2020.
Third quarter 2021 net income was $309 million, a 95% increase compared to net income of $159 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted third quarter 2021 net income was $342 million, a 115% increase compared to adjusted net income of $160 million for the same period of 2020.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the 2021 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $1.10 per diluted share net non-core charges related to a non-cash unrealized investment loss, the redemption of senior notes, acquisition expenses, an asset impairment, and insurance reserves. The 2020 third quarter adjusted results exclude a $0.03 per diluted share net non-core charge related to insurance reserves and acquisition expenses.
Third Quarter-over-Quarter Comparisons and Operating Highlights:
- Revenues increased 70.4%
- New vehicle retail revenues increased 53.9%
- Used vehicle retail revenues increased 90.2%
- 36,600 unit sales generated from Lithia e-commerce platforms, 25% of total retail unit sales (excluding Driveway)
- Achieved milestone of 1,000 Driveway Shop units
- F&I per unit increased 25.8% to $2,074
- Service, body, and parts revenues increased 60.9%
- Total vehicle gross profit per unit increased 32.7% to $6,175
- Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit improved by 380 basis points from 59.6% to 55.8%
"Our third quarter results demonstrate the dynamism of LAD's model," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway's President and CEO. "We excelled at procuring used vehicles during the challenging environment, enabling us to offer consumers the most diverse inventory available, driving same store volume increases while continuing to increase margins. In addition, Driveway and our store e-commerce offerings are positioned to gain incremental market share as consumers seek out a more transparent and frictionless buying experience."
For the first nine months of 2021 revenues increased 80% to $16.5 billion, compared to $9.2 billion in 2020.
Net income attributable to LAD for the first nine months of 2021 was $26.91 per diluted share, compared to $12.18 per diluted share in 2020, an increase of 121%. Adjusted net income attributable to LAD per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021 increased 127% to $28.52 from $12.59 in the same period of 2020.
Corporate Development
During the quarter, we completed several acquisitions expected to contribute $1.7 billion in annualized revenue, including partnering with Pfaff Automotive to enter Canada, our first international acquisition, and expanding our United States footprint into new markets.
"Year-to-date we have acquired $6.2 billion in annualized revenue and are pacing ahead of schedule toward our goal of achieving $50 billion in revenue and $50 of earnings per share by 2025," said DeBoer. "The pipeline is robust and we continue to identify accretive deals that strategically expand our network while meeting our disciplined return thresholds."
Balance Sheet Update
We ended the third quarter with approximately $1.7 billion in cash and availability on our revolving lines of credit. In addition, our unfinanced real estate could provide additional liquidity of approximately $729 million.
Dividend Payment
Our Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.35 per share related to third quarter 2021 financial results. We expect to pay the dividend on November 19, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021.
Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Updated Presentation
The third quarter 2021 conference call may be accessed at 10:00 a.m. ET today by telephone at 877-407-8029. An updated presentation highlighting the third quarter 2021 results has been added to our investor relations website. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lithiainvestorrelations.com and click on webcasts.
About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
LAD is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in North America. As the leading provider of personal transportation solutions in North America, LAD is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 and is currently ranked #231 (#2 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #3 on 10-Year TSR and #12 on 10-year Revenue growth in 2021). By providing a wide array of products and services for the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle through various consumer channels, LAD builds magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to improve market share, consumer loyalty and profitability. LAD's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. LAD continues to lead the industry's consolidation, and this combined with Driveway's e-commerce in-home experiences, further accelerates the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.
|
LAD
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions except per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
%
|
Nine months ended
|
%
|
Increase
|
Increase
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenues:
|
New vehicle retail
|
$
|
2,898.2
|
$
|
1,883.3
|
53.9
|
%
|
$
|
8,237.7
|
$
|
4,624.6
|
78.1
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
2,079.5
|
1,093.2
|
90.2
|
5,236.6
|
2,889.7
|
81.2
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
260.9
|
98.8
|
164.1
|
613.5
|
216.8
|
183.0
|
Finance and insurance
|
297.0
|
160.5
|
85.0
|
765.0
|
407.2
|
87.9
|
Service, body and parts
|
578.3
|
359.5
|
60.9
|
1,503.4
|
964.9
|
55.8
|
Fleet and other
|
55.9
|
24.9
|
124.5
|
166.0
|
79.3
|
109.3
|
Total revenues
|
6,169.8
|
3,620.2
|
70.4
|
%
|
16,522.2
|
9,182.5
|
79.9
|
%
|
Cost of sales:
|
New vehicle retail
|
2,548.9
|
1,743.2
|
46.2
|
7,418.0
|
4,314.2
|
71.9
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,846.9
|
948.4
|
94.7
|
4,635.2
|
2,556.8
|
81.3
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
255.2
|
91.2
|
179.8
|
586.8
|
206.5
|
184.2
|
Service, body and parts
|
275.8
|
163.6
|
68.6
|
704.3
|
456.5
|
54.3
|
Fleet and other
|
53.9
|
22.2
|
142.8
|
162.7
|
71.6
|
127.2
|
Total cost of sales
|
4,980.7
|
2,968.6
|
67.8
|
13,507.0
|
7,605.6
|
77.6
|
Gross profit
|
1,189.1
|
651.6
|
82.5
|
%
|
3,015.2
|
1,576.9
|
91.2
|
%
|
Asset impairments
|
1.9
|
—
|
NM
|
1.9
|
7.9
|
NM
|
SG&A expense
|
673.3
|
389.1
|
73.0
|
1,757.6
|
1,039.6
|
69.1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
34.4
|
22.9
|
50.2
|
91.5
|
67.3
|
36.0
|
Income from operations
|
479.5
|
239.6
|
100.1
|
%
|
1,164.2
|
462.1
|
151.9
|
%
|
Floor plan interest expense
|
(3.6)
|
(6.1)
|
(41.0)
|
(16.9)
|
(28.3)
|
(40.3)
|
Other interest expense
|
(28.0)
|
(16.6)
|
68.7
|
(79.6)
|
(50.4)
|
57.9
|
Other income, net
|
(25.7)
|
2.2
|
NM
|
(14.6)
|
8.2
|
NM
|
Income before income taxes
|
422.2
|
219.1
|
92.7
|
%
|
1,053.0
|
391.6
|
168.9
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
(113.2)
|
(60.3)
|
87.7
|
(282.9)
|
(108.9)
|
159.8
|
Income tax rate
|
26.8
|
%
|
27.5
|
%
|
26.9
|
%
|
27.8
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
309.0
|
$
|
158.8
|
94.6
|
%
|
$
|
770.1
|
$
|
282.7
|
172.4
|
%
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1.1)
|
—
|
NM
|
(1.1)
|
—
|
NM
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$
|
307.9
|
$
|
158.8
|
93.9
|
%
|
$
|
769.0
|
$
|
282.7
|
172.0
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD:
|
Net income per share
|
$
|
10.11
|
$
|
6.86
|
47.4
|
%
|
$
|
26.91
|
$
|
12.18
|
120.9
|
%
|
Diluted shares outstanding
|
30.5
|
23.1
|
32.0
|
%
|
28.6
|
23.2
|
23.3
|
%
|
NM - not meaningful
|
LAD
Key Performance Metrics (Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
%
|
Nine months ended
|
%
|
Increase
|
Increase
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
Gross margin
|
New vehicle retail
|
12.1
|
%
|
7.4
|
%
|
470
|
bps
|
10.0
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
330
|
bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
11.2
|
13.2
|
(200)
|
11.5
|
11.5
|
—
|
Finance and insurance
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
—
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
—
|
Service, body and parts
|
52.3
|
54.5
|
(220)
|
53.2
|
52.7
|
50
|
Gross profit margin
|
19.3
|
18.0
|
130
|
18.2
|
17.2
|
100
|
Unit sales
|
New vehicle retail
|
66,894
|
47,923
|
39.6
|
%
|
195,934
|
118,699
|
65.1
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
76,362
|
49,363
|
54.7
|
205,643
|
135,499
|
51.8
|
Total retail units sold
|
143,256
|
97,286
|
47.3
|
401,577
|
254,198
|
58.0
|
Average selling price
|
New vehicle retail
|
$
|
43,325
|
$
|
39,298
|
10.2
|
%
|
$
|
42,043
|
$
|
38,960
|
7.9
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
27,233
|
22,145
|
23.0
|
25,464
|
21,326
|
19.4
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
New vehicle retail
|
$
|
5,221
|
$
|
2,922
|
78.7
|
%
|
$
|
4,184
|
$
|
2,615
|
60.0
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
3,046
|
2,932
|
3.9
|
2,924
|
2,457
|
19.0
|
Finance and insurance
|
2,074
|
1,649
|
25.8
|
1,905
|
1,602
|
18.9
|
Total vehicle(1)
|
6,175
|
4,655
|
32.7
|
5,510
|
4,173
|
32.0
|
Revenue mix
|
New vehicle retail
|
47.0
|
%
|
52.0
|
%
|
49.9
|
%
|
50.4
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
33.7
|
30.2
|
31.7
|
31.5
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
4.2
|
2.7
|
3.7
|
2.4
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
4.8
|
4.4
|
4.6
|
4.4
|
Service, body and parts
|
9.4
|
9.9
|
9.1
|
10.5
|
Fleet and other
|
0.9
|
0.8
|
1.0
|
0.8
|
Gross Profit Mix
|
New vehicle retail
|
29.4
|
%
|
21.5
|
%
|
27.2
|
%
|
19.7
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
19.6
|
22.2
|
19.9
|
21.1
|
Used vehicle wholesale
|
0.5
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
0.7
|
Finance and insurance, net
|
25.0
|
24.6
|
25.4
|
25.8
|
Service, body and parts
|
25.3
|
30.1
|
26.5
|
32.2
|
Fleet and other
|
0.2
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
Adjusted
|
As reported
|
Adjusted
|
As reported
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Three months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
Other metrics
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
SG&A as a % of revenue
|
10.8
|
%
|
10.7
|
%
|
10.9
|
%
|
10.7
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
10.6
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
SG&A as a % of gross profit
|
55.8
|
59.6
|
56.6
|
59.7
|
57.4
|
65.5
|
58.3
|
65.9
|
Operating profit as a % of revenue
|
8.0
|
6.6
|
7.8
|
6.6
|
7.2
|
5.2
|
7.0
|
5.0
|
Operating profit as a % of gross profit
|
41.3
|
36.9
|
40.3
|
36.8
|
39.6
|
30.2
|
38.6
|
29.3
|
Pretax margin
|
7.6
|
6.1
|
6.8
|
6.1
|
6.8
|
4.4
|
6.4
|
4.3
|
Net profit margin
|
5.5
|
4.4
|
5.0
|
4.4
|
4.9
|
3.2
|
4.7
|
3.1
|
(1)
|
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
|
LAD
Same Store Operating Highlights (Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
%
|
Nine months ended
|
%
|
Increase
|
Increase
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
Revenues
|
New vehicle retail
|
$
|
1,765.0
|
$
|
1,822.6
|
(3.2)
|
%
|
$
|
5,566.6
|
$
|
4,494.5
|
23.9
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
1,485.8
|
1,062.4
|
39.9
|
3,948.0
|
2,813.8
|
40.3
|
Finance and insurance
|
189.2
|
154.9
|
22.1
|
526.4
|
396.0
|
32.9
|
Service, body and parts
|
374.3
|
349.0
|
7.2
|
1,042.6
|
938.1
|
11.1
|
Total revenues
|
3,978.2
|
3,509.1
|
13.4
|
11,574.8
|
8,931.0
|
29.6
|
Gross profit
|
New vehicle retail
|
$
|
213.9
|
$
|
136.5
|
56.7
|
%
|
$
|
550.4
|
$
|
302.9
|
81.7
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
172.0
|
141.5
|
21.6
|
472.1
|
327.0
|
44.4
|
Finance and insurance
|
189.2
|
154.9
|
22.1
|
526.4
|
396.0
|
32.9
|
Service, body and parts
|
201.5
|
189.5
|
6.3
|
563.7
|
493.8
|
14.2
|
Total gross profit
|
779.3
|
632.5
|
23.2
|
2,130.1
|
1,537.4
|
38.6
|
Gross margin
|
New vehicle retail
|
12.1
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
460
|
bps
|
9.9
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
320
|
bps
|
Used vehicle retail
|
11.6
|
13.3
|
(170)
|
12.0
|
11.6
|
40
|
Finance and insurance
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
—
|
100.0
|
100.0
|
—
|
Service, body and parts
|
53.8
|
54.3
|
(50)
|
54.1
|
52.6
|
150
|
Gross profit margin
|
19.6
|
18.0
|
160
|
18.4
|
17.2
|
120
|
Unit sales
|
New vehicle retail
|
39,886
|
46,161
|
(13.6)
|
%
|
131,478
|
115,031
|
14.3
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
54,300
|
47,863
|
13.4
|
155,375
|
131,686
|
18.0
|
Average selling price
|
New vehicle retail
|
$
|
44,251
|
$
|
39,484
|
12.1
|
%
|
$
|
42,339
|
$
|
39,072
|
8.4
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
27,362
|
22,196
|
23.3
|
25,409
|
21,368
|
18.9
|
Average gross profit per unit
|
New vehicle retail
|
$
|
5,362
|
$
|
2,956
|
81.4
|
%
|
$
|
4,186
|
$
|
2,633
|
59.0
|
%
|
Used vehicle retail
|
3,167
|
2,956
|
7.1
|
3,039
|
2,483
|
22.4
|
Finance and insurance
|
2,009
|
1,647
|
22.0
|
1,835
|
1,605
|
14.3
|
Total vehicle(1)
|
6,130
|
4,681
|
31.0
|
5,452
|
4,200
|
29.8
|
(1)
|
Includes the sales and gross profit related to new, used retail, used wholesale and finance and insurance and unit sales for new and used retail
|
LAD
Other Highlights (Unaudited)
|
As of
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Days Supply(1)
|
New vehicle inventory
|
24
|
50
|
50
|
Used vehicle inventory
|
48
|
65
|
64
|
(1)
|
Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels, excluding in-transit vehicles, and a 30-day historical cost of sales level.
|
Financial covenants
|
Requirement
|
As of September 30, 2021
|
Current ratio
|
Not less than 1.10 to 1
|
1.91 to 1
|
Fixed charge coverage ratio
|
Not less than 1.20 to 1
|
6.91 to 1
|
Leverage ratio
|
Not more than 5.75 to 1
|
1.51 to 1
|
LAD
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
137.8
|
$
|
160.1
|
Trade receivables, net
|
812.6
|
614.0
|
Inventories, net
|
2,012.6
|
2,492.9
|
Other current assets
|
112.5
|
70.6
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
3,075.5
|
$
|
3,337.6
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,352.9
|
2,197.5
|
Intangibles
|
1,348.7
|
943.2
|
Other non-current assets
|
3,427.5
|
1,423.8
|
Total assets
|
$
|
10,204.6
|
$
|
7,902.1
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
1,018.3
|
1,797.2
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,163.5
|
682.5
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
2,181.8
|
$
|
2,479.7
|
Long-term debt
|
2,586.1
|
2,064.7
|
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
|
858.9
|
696.2
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
5,626.8
|
$
|
5,240.6
|
Stockholder's Equity
|
4,577.8
|
2,661.5
|
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|
$
|
10,204.6
|
$
|
7,902.1
|
LAD
Summarized Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Net income
|
$
|
770.1
|
$
|
282.7
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Asset impairments
|
1.9
|
7.9
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
91.5
|
67.3
|
Stock-based compensation
|
25.6
|
17.2
|
Loss on redemption of senior notes
|
10.3
|
—
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
(2.5)
|
(0.5)
|
Loss (gain) on sale of franchises
|
5.2
|
(1.4)
|
Unrealized investment loss
|
22.3
|
—
|
Deferred income taxes
|
25.6
|
6.8
|
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
27.0
|
20.8
|
(Increase) decrease:
|
Trade receivables, net
|
(85.0)
|
(11.3)
|
Inventories
|
1,003.2
|
457.0
|
Other assets
|
(351.1)
|
(36.4)
|
Increase (decrease):
|
Floor plan notes payable, net
|
91.3
|
(128.0)
|
Trade payables
|
97.2
|
25.0
|
Accrued liabilities
|
236.9
|
66.8
|
Other long-term liabilities and deferred revenue
|
19.7
|
26.7
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
1,989.2
|
$
|
800.6
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow from Operations (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
Nine months ended September 30,
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2021
|
2020
|
As reported
|
$
|
1,989.2
|
$
|
800.6
|
Floor plan notes payable, non-trade, net
|
(840.9)
|
(317.8)
|
Less: Borrowings on floor plan notes payable, non-trade associated with acquired new vehicle inventory
|
(317.1)
|
(133.6)
|
Adjusted
|
$
|
831.2
|
$
|
349.2
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
As reported
|
Asset impairment
|
Investment loss
|
Insurance reserves
|
Acquisition expenses
|
Loss on redemption of senior notes
|
Adjusted
|
Asset impairments
|
$
|
1.9
|
$
|
(1.9)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
673.3
|
—
|
—
|
(3.4)
|
(6.3)
|
—
|
663.6
|
Operating income
|
479.5
|
1.9
|
—
|
3.4
|
6.3
|
—
|
491.1
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(25.7)
|
—
|
23.2
|
—
|
—
|
10.3
|
7.8
|
Income before income taxes
|
422.2
|
1.9
|
23.2
|
3.4
|
6.3
|
10.3
|
467.3
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(113.2)
|
(0.5)
|
(6.2)
|
(0.9)
|
(1.4)
|
(2.7)
|
(124.9)
|
Net income
|
$
|
309.0
|
$
|
1.4
|
$
|
17.0
|
$
|
2.5
|
$
|
4.9
|
$
|
7.6
|
$
|
342.4
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1.1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.1)
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$
|
307.9
|
$
|
1.4
|
$
|
17.0
|
$
|
2.5
|
$
|
4.9
|
$
|
7.6
|
$
|
341.3
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|
$
|
10.11
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.25
|
$
|
11.21
|
Diluted share count
|
30.5
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
As reported
|
Insurance reserves
|
Acquisition expenses
|
Adjusted
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
$
|
389.1
|
$
|
(0.3)
|
$
|
(0.6)
|
$
|
388.2
|
Operating income
|
239.6
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
240.5
|
Income before income taxes
|
219.1
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
220.0
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(60.3)
|
—
|
(0.1)
|
(60.4)
|
Net income
|
$
|
158.8
|
$
|
0.3
|
$
|
0.5
|
$
|
159.6
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
6.86
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
6.89
|
Diluted share count
|
23.1
|
LAD
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In millions, except for per share data)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
As reported
|
Net disposal loss on sale of stores
|
Asset impairment
|
Investment loss
|
Insurance reserves
|
Acquisition expenses
|
Loss on redemption of senior notes
|
Adjusted
|
Asset impairments
|
$
|
1.9
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(1.9)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,757.6
|
(5.2)
|
—
|
—
|
(5.0)
|
(17.9)
|
—
|
1,729.5
|
Operating income
|
1,164.2
|
5.2
|
1.9
|
—
|
5.0
|
17.9
|
—
|
1,194.2
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(14.6)
|
—
|
—
|
22.3
|
—
|
—
|
10.3
|
18.0
|
Income before income taxes
|
1,053.0
|
5.2
|
1.9
|
22.3
|
5.0
|
17.9
|
10.3
|
1,115.6
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(282.9)
|
(1.4)
|
(0.5)
|
(6.0)
|
(1.4)
|
(4.5)
|
(2.7)
|
(299.4)
|
Net income
|
$
|
770.1
|
$
|
3.8
|
$
|
1.4
|
$
|
16.3
|
$
|
3.6
|
$
|
13.4
|
$
|
7.6
|
$
|
816.2
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1.1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.1)
|
Net income attributable to LAD
|
$
|
769.0
|
$
|
3.8
|
$
|
1.4
|
$
|
16.3
|
$
|
3.6
|
$
|
13.4
|
$
|
7.6
|
$
|
815.1
|
Diluted earnings per share attributable to LAD
|
$
|
26.91
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.13
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.26
|
$
|
28.52
|
Diluted share count
|
28.6
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
As reported
|
Net disposal gain on sale of stores
|
Asset impairment
|
Insurance reserves
|
Acquisition expenses
|
Tax attribute
|
Adjusted
|
Asset impairments
|
$
|
7.9
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(7.9)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,039.6
|
1.4
|
—
|
(6.1)
|
(1.6)
|
—
|
1,033.3
|
Operating income
|
462.1
|
(1.4)
|
7.9
|
6.1
|
1.6
|
—
|
476.3
|
Income before income taxes
|
391.6
|
(1.4)
|
7.9
|
6.1
|
1.6
|
—
|
405.8
|
Income tax (provision) benefit
|
(108.9)
|
0.4
|
(2.3)
|
(1.6)
|
(0.4)
|
(0.8)
|
(113.6)
|
Net income
|
$
|
282.7
|
$
|
(1.0)
|
$
|
5.6
|
$
|
4.5
|
$
|
1.2
|
$
|
(0.8)
|
$
|
292.2
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
12.18
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
12.59
|
Diluted share count
|
23.2
|
LAD
Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In millions)
|
Three months ended
|
%
|
Nine months ended
|
%
|
Increase
|
Increase
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
Net income
|
$
|
309.0
|
$
|
158.8
|
94.6
|
%
|
$
|
770.1
|
$
|
282.7
|
172.4
|
%
|
Flooring interest expense
|
3.6
|
6.1
|
(41.0)
|
16.9
|
28.3
|
(40.3)
|
Other interest expense
|
28.0
|
16.6
|
68.7
|
79.6
|
50.4
|
57.9
|
Income tax expense
|
113.2
|
60.3
|
87.7
|
282.9
|
108.9
|
159.8
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
34.4
|
22.9
|
50.2
|
91.5
|
67.3
|
36.0
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
488.2
|
$
|
264.7
|
84.4
|
%
|
$
|
1,241.0
|
$
|
537.6
|
130.8
|
%
|
Other adjustments:
|
Less: flooring interest expense
|
$
|
(3.6)
|
$
|
(6.1)
|
(41.0)
|
$
|
(16.9)
|
$
|
(28.3)
|
(40.3)
|
Less: used vehicle line of credit interest
|
—
|
(0.1)
|
(100.0)
|
—
|
(0.5)
|
(100.0)
|
Add: acquisition expenses
|
6.3
|
0.6
|
950.0
|
17.9
|
1.6
|
1,018.8
|
Add: loss (gain) on divestitures
|
—
|
—
|
NM
|
5.2
|
(1.4)
|
NM
|
Add: investment loss
|
23.2
|
—
|
NM
|
22.3
|
—
|
NM
|
Add: insurance reserves
|
3.4
|
0.3
|
1,033.3
|
5.0
|
6.1
|
(18.0)
|
Add: loss on redemption of senior notes
|
10.3
|
—
|
NM
|
10.3
|
—
|
NM
|
Add: asset impairment
|
1.9
|
—
|
NM
|
1.9
|
7.9
|
NM
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
529.7
|
$
|
259.4
|
104.2
|
%
|
$
|
1,286.7
|
$
|
523.0
|
146.0
|
%
|
NM - not meaningful
|
As of
|
%
|
September 30,
|
Increase
|
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
2021
|
2020
|
(Decrease)
|
Floor plan notes payable: non-trade
|
$
|
688.9
|
$
|
1,293.2
|
(46.7)
|
%
|
Floor plan notes payable
|
329.4
|
310.3
|
6.2
|
Used and service loaner vehicle inventory financing facility
|
—
|
357.0
|
(100.0)
|
Revolving lines of credit
|
404.8
|
47.5
|
752.2
|
Real estate mortgages
|
606.0
|
628.8
|
(3.6)
|
Finance lease obligations
|
54.1
|
132.4
|
(59.1)
|
5.250% Senior notes due 2025
|
—
|
300.0
|
(100.0)
|
4.625% Senior notes due 2027
|
400.0
|
400.0
|
—
|
4.375% Senior notes due 2031
|
550.0
|
—
|
NM
|
3.875% Senior notes due 2029
|
800.0
|
—
|
NM
|
Other debt
|
10.0
|
2.6
|
284.6
|
Unamortized debt issuance costs
|
(31.9)
|
(12.8)
|
149.2
|
Total debt
|
$
|
3,811.3
|
$
|
3,459.0
|
10.2
|
%
|
Less: Floor plan related debt
|
$
|
(1,018.3)
|
$
|
(1,960.5)
|
(48.1)
|
%
|
Less: Investment in floorplan offset accounts
|
(24.8)
|
—
|
—
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
(137.8)
|
(57.1)
|
141.3
|
Less: Availability on used vehicle and service loaner financing facilities
|
(707.1)
|
(72.0)
|
882.1
|
Net Debt
|
$
|
1,923.3
|
$
|
1,369.4
|
40.4
|
%
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
1,533.8
|
$
|
655.3
|
134.1
|
%
|
Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA
|
1.25
|
x
|
2.09
|
x
