Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Lithia Motors, Inc.

03 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced its third quarter 2023 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings. 

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is one of the largest global automotive retailers providing a wide array of products and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Convenient and hassle-free experiences are offered through our comprehensive network of physical locations, ecommerce platforms, captive finance solutions and other synergistic adjacencies. We deliver consistent, low-risk, and profitable growth in a massive and unsolicited industry. Our highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides us the flexibility and scale to pursue our vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire. 

Sites 
www.lithia.com 
www.investors.lithiadriveway.com 
www.lithiacareers.com 
www.driveway.com 
www.greencars.com 
www.drivewayfinancecorp.com 

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook 
https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors 
https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ 

Lithia & Driveway on Twitter 
https://twitter.com/lithiamotors 
https://twitter.com/DrivewayHQ 
https://twitter.com/GreenCarsHQ 

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.

Also from this source

Lithia & Driveway Improves Terms to 35.4p Per Pendragon Share with Significant Future Upside

Lithia & Driveway to Form Strategic Partnership with Pinewood Technologies and Acquire Pendragon PLC's Fleet Management and UK Motor Divisions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.