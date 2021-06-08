Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) Adds $185 Million of Revenue

MEDFORD, Ore., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today the acquisition of two locations in Van Nuys, California, serving the greater Los Angeles area. BMW of Sherman Oaks and Acura of Sherman Oaks are expected to generate combined annualized revenues of $185 million.

"We welcome the BMW of Sherman Oaks and Acura of Sherman Oaks teams to the LAD family," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway's President and CEO. "We are excited to add our first BMW store in Southern California and capture the significant potential that exists."

LAD has acquired nearly $7.1 billion in annualized revenues since the launch of its five-year plan to reach $50 billion in revenues and $50 in earnings per share just under a year ago. This growth has been focused primarily in the Southeast and Central regions where their network density is lightest. LAD has a robust pipeline of over $15 billion in annualized revenues in discussion and priced to meet their disciplined hurdle rates. "We are well ahead of schedule on the network development portion of our five-year plan. Our network is essential to conveniently and affordably meet the needs of our customers throughout their entire vehicle ownership lifecycle." This value-based transaction was financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity.

About Lithia Motors & Driveway:

Lithia Motors & Driveway is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer's vehicle ownership experience through various consumer channels, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

