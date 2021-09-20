Lithic Launches Partner Program To Help Customers Bring Card Products To Market Faster

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Card issuing API platform Lithic announced today a new Integration Partner Program to help customers bring card products to market faster and easier. Through this integration, fintech companies building a range of card products can use Lithic as a modular, flexible card issuing API alongside a range of best-in-class products that solve adjacent needs, like holding digital wallet balances, crypto/fiat conversion, or integration with lending systems of record.

Lithic's launch partners include payments API platform Wyre , which powers crypto-to-fiat conversion and a number of other money movement functions; digital wallet and funds movement provider Sila , a banking, digital wallet and ACH payments API; and Canopy , a modern loan servicing platform. Each of these partners provide critical functionality that helps clients bring new card products to market more quickly than building from scratch and more flexibly than using an all-in-one banking as a service platform.

Core to Lithic's Program are client integration guides, co-created with partner technical teams, meant to provide integration recommendations based on common approaches, so product and engineering teams can decide whether speed or flexibility are more important for their project. Other program components include dedicated resources and updates from the Lithic partnerships team, technical resources to support integrations, and exclusive commercial terms.

"We built our enterprise API platform to be flexible and compatible with existing infrastructure to provide greater efficiency and ease of use to our customers and developers," said Bo Jiang, CEO and Founder of Lithic. "By creating our partner program, we will be solving more common use cases for our customers without limiting what's possible for their teams to develop in the way that all-in-one platforms silo teams into."

"Joining Lithic's Integration Partner Program is a great honor for Wyre. Thanks to this latest integration, Lithic clients can offer crypto-to-fiat spending services to their users via debit card. Partners should have no trouble issuing these cards, and users can finally spend their crypto while going about their day-to-day lives. Now we're ever closer to achieving our goal of making cryptocurrencies more accessible than ever," says Wyre CEO, Ioannis Giannaros.

"The Canopy + Lithic partnership has allowed us to focus on growth and cardholder acquisition from day 1 as opposed to ledgers, payments, and infrastructure," said Zach Johnson, CEO of dash.fi (formerly FunnelDash), a vertical FinTech company serving digitally native businesses that spend millions on marketing with a charge card exclusively for ad spend. "As a result, we've seen record growth since we rolled out the charge card in September 2020."

"Sila and Lithic share a focus on helping customers bring new products to market quickly," said Shamir Karkal, co-founder and CEO, Sila Inc. "Rather than putting the burden on customers to figure out how to best use Lithic and Sila in concert, we did that work for them. Together, we created a guide detailing how customers can use our respective solutions alongside one ››another. We think that makes for a compelling combination of go-to-market speed, while preserving the ability to do custom work when needed."

For more information about Lithic's Integration Partnership Program, see their partnerships page .

About Lithic

Lithic makes it simple for innovative startups, fintech companies, and brands to issue debit and credit cards. Designed for developers, Lithic's accessible building blocks reduce time to market, unlock new revenue streams and scale with your evolving business. Lithic is headquartered in New York City.

About Sila

Sila is a fintech software platform that provides payment infrastructure as a service, a business-critical element for all companies that need to integrate with the US banking system and blockchain quickly, securely, and in compliance with US regulations. Sila offers Banking, Digital Wallet & ACH Payments APIs for Software Teams. The firm was recognized as a '2021 best place to work in financial technology'. Sila is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information go to www.silamoney.com

About Wyre

Wyre is the leading fiat-to-crypto and payment infrastructure company for the crypto ecosystem. Focusing on developers, the company provides easy-to-integrate APIs which enable thousands of developers to bring crypto to the masses. The company has "on-ramped" over 15 million end-users to their partners and has processed over $10B in payments since inception. "Checkout", Wyre's flagship product, is the world's fastest fiat-to-crypto gateway and has helped hundreds of crypto applications better reach their customers. Wyre has been an active player in the crypto space since 2013, supporting customers in over 100 countries worldwide, and empowering them with seamless access to blockchain technology. For more information, please visit www.sendwyre.com.

