HENDERSON, Nev., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithion Battery Inc. ("Lithion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been awarded a $8.0 million firm fixed-price contract with the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. ("Navy") for research and development activities associated with advancement and improvement in current and future shipboard electric power and energy systems. Anovion Technologies, located in Chicago, IL and Halocarbon, located in North Augusta, SC, will be subcontractors on the effort, with Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials, located in Madison, WI, Arkema, located in King of Prussia, PA, IntraMicron, located in Auburn, AL, and the University of Texas at Arlington providing additional support. The research and development activities will primarily be performed by Lithion at its cell manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada with an expected completion date by January 2025.

About Lithion Battery, Lithion is a vertically integrated manufacturer of cells and rechargeable and non-rechargeable battery modules and packs serving the industrial, medical, robotic, military / defense and energy end-markets. Lithion works closely with original equipment manufacturers and end users to provide high-quality power solutions for critical applications where reliability is paramount. Working closely with customers while producing Lithium Iron Phosphate and other lithium-ion cells and battery modules and packs out of Lithion's North American based manufacturing operations, allows the Company to reliably deliver product to customers - products which are controlled by highly customizable battery management systems. Highly differentiated product coupled with reliable supply allows Lithion to provide the electrification solutions customers require.

Lithion Battery awarded contract with Navy Post this

About Halocarbon, Halocarbon is a global leader in fluorocarbon-based additives and engineered fluids, serving diverse industries with innovative solutions for energy storage, electronics, aerospace, and more. With a legacy of excellence spanning decades, Halocarbon continues to push the boundaries of science and technology to address the evolving needs of its customers worldwide.

About Anovion Technologies, Anovion Technologies is a U.S.-owned and based advanced materials business focused on the supply of premium, anode-grade synthetic graphite. As a leader in clean-energy production of lithium-ion battery materials, Chicago-based Anovion is a key domestic source of this critical material that powers electric vehicles, energy storage systems, medical devices, and military and defense applications. Our strategic vision focuses on growth and innovation, positioning Anovion as a climate tech-driven leader in the U.S. energy transition and helping to secure the domestic supply chain for lithium-ion batteries. To learn more about Anovion Technologies, please visit www.AnovionTech.com.

SOURCE Lithion Battery Inc.