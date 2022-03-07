Lithium Carbonate Market to grow by 811.16 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026 | Batteries Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including Albemarle Corp., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Bacanora Lithium Plc, Eramet Group, European Metals Holdings, Galaxy Resources Ltd., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Application (batteries, ceramics and glass, cement and aluminum, and others)

Application (batteries, ceramics and glass, cement and aluminum, and others) Geographies: APAC, North America , Europe , and ROW

The Lithium Carbonate Market is expected to increase by 811.16 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 23.24% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The lithium carbonate market share growth by the batteries segment will be significant for revenue generation. The growth is attributed to the high demand for lithium carbonate-based lithium-ion batteries are used in EVs, energy grid storage batteries, and consumer electronics. Lithium carbonate is also used to manufacture lithium cobalt oxide batteries, which offer stable capacities and high specific energy. These characteristics of lithium cobalt oxide batteries make them ideal for use in smartphones, laptops, and digital cameras.

Vendor Insights-

The Lithium Carbonate Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Albemarle Corp. - The company offers lithium carbonate which has additive and flux for welding rods.

The company offers a high-quality Lithium Hydroxide Battery Grade.

Regional Market Outlook

The Lithium Carbonate Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. 72% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for lithium carbonate in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and ROW. The rapid growth of the automotive, electrical and electronics, and healthcare industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and South Korea will facilitate the lithium carbonate market growth in APAC over the forecast period

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Lithium Carbonate Market Driver:

High demand from developing countries: The key factor driving the global lithium carbonate market growth is the high demand from developing countries such as China , India , Chile , Argentina , Indonesia , Brazil , and Mexico . In April 2019 , under the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme, the Indian government announced subsidies for all categories of EVs based on their technology (battery-operated vehicles). The scheme is expected to improve the sales of HEVs and EVs by 2025. In addition, the implementation of stringent regulations by regulatory bodies to reduce carbon emissions also helps drive the sales of EVs in the US.

Lithium Carbonate Market Trend:

The rise in the number of partnerships:The key trend driving the global lithium carbonate market growth is the rise in the number of partnerships with battery manufacturers to expand their production facilities for EV batteries. For instance, on January 22, 2019 , Toyota Motor Corporation., a leading automotive manufacturer, signed an agreement with Panasonic Corporation to establish a joint venture for the production of automotive prismatic batteries, including prismatic lithium-ion batteries, solid-state batteries, and next-generation batteries.

Lithium Carbonate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 23.24% Market growth 2022-2026 811.16 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.29 Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Albemarle Corp., AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, Bacanora Lithium Plc, Eramet Group, European Metals Holdings, Galaxy Resources Ltd., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., International Lithium Corp., and Leverton Clarke Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

