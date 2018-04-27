Lithium Demand is Projected to Grow as Li-Ion Batteries Gain Popularity

According to data published by Allied Market Research, the global lithium ion (Li-ion) battery market is projected to reach $46.21 billion by 2022 and at a CAGR of 10.8 percent. The increasing demand for durable rechargeable batteries is attributable to increasing usage of rechargeable electronic devices, grid storage systems and electric vehicles. Although, utility storage and portable devices control majority of the lithium-ion market, it is projected that electric vehicles will take over that market in the coming years. Electric vehicles are growing more popular due to its environmentally impact, which led governments to aggressively encourage developments in the industry and companies to invest in R&D. MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM), Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTC: MLNLF), Orocobre Limited (OTC: OROCF).

Lithium batteries are compact, but the energy density allows for the vehicles to drive a further range than previous battery options. Gerard Reid, equity researcher and fund manager at Alexa Capital, explained, "Lithium is quite unique as a material in that it is very light with the lowest reduction potential of any chemical element which allows batteries based on lithium to have unbeatable performance. Lithium-ion batteries costs are likely to fall another 50% by 2020 to $100/kWh while at the same time energy density should increase by 20% which will help bring the range of the average electric vehicle (EV) towards 500km."

MGX Minerals Inc. (OTC: MGXMF) also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Ticker (CSE: XMG). Earlier this week the company provided, "an update on the Company's Paradox Basin Petrolithium Project (the "Project"). The Project includes the 80,380-acre Blueberry Unit, a recently unitized Federal Oil and Gas Unit created as part of the Project.

After approximately two months of fieldwork, crews have completed Paleontology Surveying and are nearing completion of the Archeological Survey. To date, all locations have been surveyed out with a total of 163 new sites located along with 12 sites that need redocumenting. Documentation recording for the survey will begin this week and take approximately one week to complete. Pending Bureau of Land Management approval, a Seismic Survey at the Paradox Project is scheduled to commence in early August.

The 110,000 acre Paradox Project represents the first large-scale integrated petroleum and lithium exploration project in the United States and is located proximate to the Lisbon Valley oilfield within the Paradox Basin, which has shown historical brine content as high as 730 ppm lithium (Superior Oil 88-21P).

The Project is being simultaneously explored for oil, gas, lithium and other brine minerals as part of the Company's North and South American exploration, testing and analyses strategy to determine locations for deployment of the Company's lithium and mineral extraction technology inclusive of Petrolithium, geothermal, and other lithium brine feedstock sources. MGX controls over two million acres of lithium mineral claims throughout North America.

MGX is currently earning a 75% working interest in the Project, with the remaining interest primarily controlled by a private Utah corporation (the "Paradox Partner"). The Paradox Partner has been engaged by MGX as subcontracted operator of the Project. The Project is host to National Instrument (N.I) 51-101 estimated prospective resources (the "Estimate") consisting of leasehold and royalty interests in San Juan County, Utah and Miguel County. Colorado. The estimate was prepared by the Ryder Scott Company, L.P. ("Ryder Scott"), an independent qualified reserves evaluator within the meaning of N.I. 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"), with an effective date of June 30, 2017. The Estimate was prepared in accordance with N.I. 51-101 and the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation."

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. On March 9, 2018, the company announced that as expected, it has received approval from Chile's Economic Development Agency(CORFO) for an increase in the company's lithium quota to sustainably increase Albemarle's lithium production in Chile to as much as 145,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) annually through 2043. As previously announced, this quota increase will be enabled by the company's deployment of innovative technology to extract more lithium without the need for additional brine pumping at the Salar de Atacama. "We are pleased that, with this new quota, we have the opportunity to add additional capacity in the Atamaca in a highly efficient and sustainable manner," said John Mitchell, Albemarle President of Lithium. "Albemarle's new brine yield technology is a part of our already announced Wave 2 capacity expansions targeted for commissioning after 2021. We will continue to actively monitor the market and bring this capacity on, as needed, to meet the needs of our contracted customers."

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) is an integrated producer and distributor of lithium, iodine, specialty plant nutrients, potassium-related fertilizers and industrial chemicals. As the world's largest lithium producer, SQM is committed to the development and sustainability of the lithium industry. In January 2018, the Company announced that it reached an agreement with CORFO to finish the arbitration processes that started in May 2014. The agreement included a one-time payment of approximately US$20 million that is reflected in the fourth quarter 2017 results. As part of the agreement, SQM is allowed to produce and sell up to 2.2 million MT of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) through 2030, albeit at higher lease payments to CORFO and other associated cost. The new payment structure will become effective, as of the moment the agreement is approved by regulatory authorities in Chile, which we expect to occur during March 2018.

Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: MLNLF) controls over 20,000 hectares of prime land in the heart of the famed "Lithium triangle" - home to the world's most prolific lithium riches. Recently, the company reported that it has received the environmental permit to commence exploration on the properties awarded to the Company by the Salta Provincial Energy and Mining Company. The REMSA Properties form a part of the Company's Pastos Grandes project. The Company's agreement with REMSA was detailed in the Company's news release dated August 24 2017. The Company intends to complete a Feasibility Study of the Pastos Grandes project, with the additional studies to support it, including a production well field model and reserves estimation.

Orocobre Limited (OTC: OROCF) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. On April 18, 2018, the company provided an update on the brine sampling of diamond core hole CAU17 in the NW Sector of the Cauchari JV properties located in Jujuy Province, Argentina. The exploration program is being managed by JV partner Advantage Lithium Corp. who hold 75% of Cauchari. Orocobre owns 29% of Advantage Lithium's issued capital. CAU17 intersected an extensive sequence of gravel and sand dominated units in drill core from 146 m to 210 m depth, with gravel and sand units intersected from surface in the pre-collar. A clay / silt dominated unit was encountered near the bottom of the hole between 210 and 237 m depth. Brine 2 sampling in CAU17 was conducted with a bailer device and three samples were obtained within the gravel unit at 178, 185 and 203 m depth. The lithium concentrations ranged between 549 and 606 mg/l and averaged 571 mg/l lithium and 4,488 mg/l potassium. The Mg/Li ratio of these samples was 2.3:1, identical to the producing Olaroz project to the north.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For mgx minerals Inc. financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

For further information:

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com,

+1-877-601-1879



Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com