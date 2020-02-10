Lithium Ion Batteries: for Electric Vehicles, Smart Phones, and Storage Platforms, Battery Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2020 to 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.



On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

EV – Electric Vehicle

Cell Phone

Defense / Military



Worldwide Lithium Ion Batteries have applications in every industry. They form the basis of many energy storage platforms. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers



Automotive / Delivery Vans

Drones, UAV, UUV

Power Tools, Modules

Smart Phone Equipment

Consumer Electronics Products



Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery markets at $33.1 billion in 2019, are expected to reach $1 trillion by 2026.



