Lithium Ion Batteries: for Electric Vehicles, Smart Phones, and Storage Platforms, Battery Market Shares, Market Strategies, and Market Forecasts, 2020 to 2026
Lithium-ion Batteries at $100/kWh Make EVs Cheaper Than Traditional Gas-Powered Vehicles. As the new cathode technologies are applied to lithium ion batteries, the cost of lithium ion batteries will continue to decrease. Lithium-ion batteries aim to cost $100/kWh, – a cost that makes EVs cheaper than traditional gas-powered vehicles. Companies are targeting between $80/kWh and $100/kWh. Realistically companies will likely approach $100/kWh.
On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into
EV – Electric Vehicle
Cell Phone
Defense / Military
Worldwide Lithium Ion Batteries have applications in every industry. They form the basis of many energy storage platforms. On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers
Automotive / Delivery Vans
Drones, UAV, UUV
Power Tools, Modules
Smart Phone Equipment
Consumer Electronics Products
Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery markets at $33.1 billion in 2019, are expected to reach $1 trillion by 2026.
