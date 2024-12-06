Lithium-ion Battery Dispersant Market worth $1.70 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170323612

The growth in the dispersant market for lithium-ion batteries is closely related to the expanding usage of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, industrial applications, and other fields. Demand for compact, high-capacity batteries in consumer electronics requires efficient dispersants that may boost the final performance, and the EV boom requires advanced dispersants that could support battery longevity and better energy density. These applications along with such emerging sectors as renewable energy systems, increase demand by using high-performance batteries for reliable operations altogether boosting the market growth of dispersants.

The block copolymers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, by dispersant type, during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The block copolymers segment is projected to secure the largest share during the forecast period. Adoption of block copolymer dispersants into lithium-ion battery dispersant market is truly driving growth, as they promise exceptional stabilizing properties of the electrode slurries and maximize efficiency in dispersion. These dispersants ensure enhanced compatibility with various chemistries of the battery to provide uniform particle distribution leading to the enhanced performance of electrodes and extended life for the battery. With the increasing demand in the application of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, the outstandingly superior properties of block copolymer dispersants are brought to the forefront, ensuring favorable market expansion.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170323612

By end-use, the electric vehicles segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Based on end-use, the electric vehicles segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a significant driver for the lithium-ion battery dispersant market, since EVs require high energy density, efficiency, and longevity in their battery. For this kind of requirement in lithium-ion batteries, dispersants play a significant role in optimizing electrode slurries, ensuring uniform particle distribution, and enhancing the performance and stability of these batteries. With governments and carmakers heavily investing in EV manufacturing and infrastructure, there is increasing demand for lithium-ion battery dispersants.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is growing at a particularly rapid pace. The region is credited with dominating the field of battery manufacturing, while growth also comes from its rising adoption of electric and renewable energy systems. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are investing a lot in advanced technologies related to different types of batteries. The need for high-performance dispersants to enhance efficiency in a battery and significantly improve scalability in production drives the demand forward in this region.

Request Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=170323612

Some of the leading players in this market include LG Chem (South Korea), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Kao Corporation (Japan), Huntsman International LLC (US), and Ashland (US), and among others.

Get access to the latest updates on Lithium-ion Battery Dispersant Companies and Lithium-ion Battery Dispersant Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Electric Vehicles Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets