Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems (BMS) For Vehicles Market size is set to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2024-2028, Rising need for efficient and environment-friendly batteries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lithium-ion battery management systems (BMS) for vehicles market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.23 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 32.14% during the forecast period. Rising need for efficient and environment-friendly batteries is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of robust and dynamic BMS. However, circuit protection challenges associated with bms poses a challenge. Key market players include Analog Devices Inc., AVL List GmbH, BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, Elithion Inc., Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global lithium-ion battery management systems (BMS) for vehicles market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Automobile, Industrial, and Locomotive), Vehicle Type (Hybrid electric vehicles, Battery electric vehicles, and Other vehicles), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., AVL List GmbH, BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, Elithion Inc., Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Lithium-ion battery management systems (BMS) in vehicles play a crucial role in monitoring and controlling batteries to enhance their lifespan. However, these systems are susceptible to external factors such as mechanical vibrations and shock, varying temperatures, and signal deterioration, which could lead to malfunctions. To address these challenges, Tesla has filed a patent for a more robust and dynamic BMS. This innovative design features a multi-channel and bi-directional communication loop, where battery management integrated circuits (BMICs) are connected in a daisy-chained transmission path loop. The system comprises a host microcontroller managing the system and BMICs managing battery cells, communicating through a serial transmission loop. Bi-directional communication offers redundant paths and compensation in case of complete path failure. This advanced architecture in Li-ion BMS is expected to significantly impact the global market, ensuring minimal disruption in case of single system failure and providing efficient battery management.

Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems (BMS) are essential components in various industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy systems, telecommunications, and industrial machinery. These systems manage rechargeable batteries by monitoring key parameters such as state-of-charge, state-of-health, temperature, and voltage. BMSs prevent overcharging, ensure cell balancing, and prolong battery life, enhancing performance and safety. Trends in energy storage include the use of lithium-ion batteries in EV charging stations, electric vehicle infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors. External factors like fluctuations in performance due to temperature and voltage require advanced BMS solutions. Centralized topology and software-hardware integration are popular trends. Nickel-based batteries, including nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH), nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), and nickel-iron (NiFe), are being replaced by lithium-ion batteries due to their superior energy density and longer cycle life. Telecommunication sector applications include backup power systems for cell towers and data centers. Grid operators and military also benefit from BMSs for efficient energy storage and management.

Discover 360° analysis of this market. For complete information, schedule your consultation- Book Here!

Market Challenges

The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift towards high-voltage systems, particularly those with voltages equal to or above 48V. This trend is driven by increasing government regulations aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality. Moreover, the replacement of mechanical and hydraulic components with more efficient electrical systems is creating demand for high-performance batteries, such as Li-ion batteries, in vehicles. The adoption of Li-ion batteries is on the rise due to their high energy density and long charging lifecycle. However, the operational safety and protection of these batteries are major concerns. Reliable battery operation is essential to maintain the State of Charge (SoC) between 20% and 90%. Overcharging or deep discharging reduces battery lifespan and can lead to short circuits, dendritic lithium plating, and other safety issues. Similarly, excessive temperatures can cause short circuits, electrode material breakdowns, and the outgassing of flammable gases. These safety challenges associated with BMS are expected to hinder the growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems (BMS) for Vehicles market during the forecast period. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to witness a double-digit growth rate due to the increasing demand for faster charging in electric cars and buses and highly efficient material handling in industrial vehicles.

Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems (BMS) for vehicles are essential for optimizing the performance and longevity of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Traditional nickel-based batteries, including Ni-MH, Ni-Cd, Ni-Fe, and Ni-Zn, face challenges in terms of energy density and performance. Telecommunication sector, data centers, cell towers, and backup power systems rely on batteries for uninterrupted power supply, making BMS crucial for managing voltage, temperature, and state-of-charge (SoC) and state-of-health (SoH) of batteries. Lithium-ion batteries, popular in electric vehicles (EVs), e-bikes, automated guided vehicles, and renewable energy storage solutions, require sophisticated BMS to prevent overcharging, ensure cell balancing, and maintain battery life. Extreme temperatures also impact battery performance, necessitating temperature management features in BMS. Regulations in military, automotive manufacturing hubs, and electronic devices sectors mandate the use of advanced BMS to comply with safety standards. BMS hardware and software components consist of a controller board, wiring harnesses, and communication interfaces that monitor and manage battery parameters, ensuring efficient energy usage and prolonging battery life. Fluctuations in performance due to voltage and temperature variations are addressed by BMS, making lithium-ion batteries a reliable energy source for various applications.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This lithium-ion battery management systems (bms) for vehicles market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Automobile

1.2 Industrial

1.3 Locomotive Vehicle Type 2.1 Hybrid electric vehicles

2.2 Battery electric vehicles

2.3 Other vehicles Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automobile- The global lithium-ion battery management systems (BMS) for vehicles market encompasses the automobile segment, which includes e-scooters, e-bikes, e-motorcycles, electric cars, electric buses, and electric trucks. The automobile segment is anticipated to dominate the market, with China being the major player, particularly in the e-two-wheelers sector. APAC holds the largest market share for e-two-wheelers, with China being the largest adopter. The European market, led by the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, also exhibits significant growth in e-bikes. Li-ion batteries are increasingly being adopted in e-two-wheelers, particularly in e-bikes, due to their high energy density and long life. In the electric cars segment, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure-electric passenger cars are included. The penetration of Li-ion batteries is high in plug-in hybrid and pure-electric cars, with the need to reduce vehicle weight, increasing environmental concerns, and declining Li-ion battery costs driving their adoption. The necessity for high power density and electrification in passenger cars is also fueling the adoption of Li-ion batteries. The market for electric buses and trucks is growing due to increasing investments, initiatives to reduce emissions, and the availability of advanced BMS for Li-ion batteries. Germany, for instance, plans to triple its electric bus fleet by 2020, and Daimler AG has announced plans to manufacture electric trucks from 2021 onwards. These initiatives are expected to drive the demand for Li-ion batteries in the coming years. In conclusion, the global lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, particularly in APAC and Europe. Li-ion batteries are being increasingly adopted due to their high energy density, long life, and environmental benefits. The market is expected to continue growing due to government initiatives, increasing environmental concerns, and technological advancements in battery management systems.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Learn and explore more about Technavio's in-depth research reports

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market is rapidly expanding, driven by increasing demand for sustainable transportation and advancements in battery technology. Key players are focusing on enhancing energy density and reducing costs, with significant growth projected in Asia-Pacific. Similarly, the global Commercial Aircraft Battery Management System Market is experiencing growth, fueled by the rising adoption of electric aircraft and the need for efficient power management. Innovations in battery management systems are crucial for ensuring safety and performance, particularly in North America and Europe.

Research Analysis

Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems (BMS) are essential components in various applications, including Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy Storage Systems (ESS), Telecommunications, Data Centers, and Backup Power Systems. These systems monitor and manage the rechargeable lithium-ion batteries to ensure optimal performance and safety. Lithium-ion batteries, such as those used in EVs, offer several advantages over traditional Nickel-based batteries like Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), Nickel-iron (NiFe), and Nickel-zinc (Ni-Zn). However, lithium-ion batteries require sophisticated BMS to manage their complex chemistry and prevent issues like extreme temperatures and fluctuations in performance. The BMS includes an electronic system, software, wiring harnesses, and a controller board that work together to monitor battery health, manage charging and discharging, and ensure safe operation. In addition to automotive applications like EVs and E-bikes, lithium-ion BMS finds use in Automated Guided Vehicles, Telecommunication sectors like cell towers, and Military applications.

Market Research Overview

Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems (BMS) are essential components of Rechargeable Batteries used in various applications, including Electric Vehicles (EVs), Energy Storage Systems, Telecommunications, Industrial Machinery, Renewable Energy Systems, and Fossil Fuels. These systems ensure the safe and efficient operation of the battery by monitoring and managing the State-of-charge (SoC), State-of-health (SoH), cell balancing, temperature, voltage, and other critical parameters. BMS are crucial for EV infrastructure, including EV Charging Stations and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, as they help prevent overcharging, improve battery life, and maintain performance. External factors, such as extreme temperatures, fluctuations in performance, and regulations, also impact the design and functionality of BMS. Centralized Topology BMS are commonly used in Nickel-based Batteries, including Nickel-metal Hydride (Ni-MH), Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), Nickel-iron (NiFe), and Nickel-zinc (Ni-Zn), as well as Lithium-ion batteries. The Telecommunication Sector, Data Centers, Cell Towers, and Backup Power Systems rely on BMS for efficient energy management and reliability. BMS consist of an electronic system, including a controller board, wiring harnesses, and software and hardware components, that work together to optimize battery performance and extend battery life. The automotive applications of BMS include E-bikes, Automated Guided Vehicles, and Energy-density Lithium-ion batteries used in the Automotive Manufacturing Hub and Electric Vehicles. Government mandates and battery technologies continue to drive innovation in BMS design and functionality.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Automobile



Industrial



Locomotive

Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicles



Battery Electric Vehicles



Other Vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio