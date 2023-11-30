Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Analog Devices Inc., AVL List GmbH and BMS Powersafe, many more

NEW YORK , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is estimated to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.23%. The lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer lithium-ion battery management systems for the vehicles market are Analog Devices Inc., AVL List GmbH, BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, Elithion Inc., Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers lithium Ion battery management systems for vehicles such as battery management.

AVL List GmbH - The company offers lithium Ion battery management systems for vehicles such as the Mercedes CoupE 800, Jaguar I Pace, and Audi e-tron.

BMS Powersafe - The company offers lithium Ion battery management systems for vehicles such as 4S BMS PowerSafe, 6-10S BMS PowerSafe, and 10S CAN BMS PowerSafe.

For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The higher cost of Li-ion batteries than other battery types and the higher price sensitivity of the people in APAC drive the regional market growth. Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Declining prices of Li-ion batteries

Declining prices of Li-ion batteries Key Trend - Increasing demand for Li-ion batteries in locomotives

- Increasing demand for Li-ion batteries in locomotives Major Challenges - Lack of supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Market Segmentation

By Application, the automobile segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow with slight fluctuations in growth rate. Furthermore, the Chinese government's policy changes related to electric vehicles is one of the main factor contributing to the fluctuations in the growth rate.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.23% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany

