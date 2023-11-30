Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Analog Devices Inc., AVL List GmbH and BMS Powersafe, many more

The lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is estimated to grow by USD 3.86 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.23%. The lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer lithium-ion battery management systems for the vehicles market are Analog Devices Inc., AVL List GmbH, BMS Powersafe, Dana Inc., Dober, Elithion Inc., Gentherm Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lithium Balance AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2023-2027
Company Offering:

  • Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers lithium Ion battery management systems for vehicles such as battery management.
  • AVL List GmbH - The company offers lithium Ion battery management systems for vehicles such as the Mercedes CoupE 800, Jaguar I Pace, and Audi e-tron.
  • BMS Powersafe - The company offers lithium Ion battery management systems for vehicles such as 4S BMS PowerSafe, 6-10S BMS PowerSafe, and 10S CAN BMS PowerSafe.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The higher cost of Li-ion batteries than other battery types and the higher price sensitivity of the people in APAC drive the regional market growth.

  • Impactful driver- Declining prices of Li-ion batteries
  • Key Trend - Increasing demand for Li-ion batteries in locomotives
  • Major Challenges - Lack of supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure 

 Market Segmentation

  • By Application, the automobile segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow with slight fluctuations in growth rate. Furthermore, the Chinese government's policy changes related to electric vehicles is one of the main factor contributing to the fluctuations in the growth rate.

Related Reports:
The E-bike battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,115.96 million.

The e-bike market in Benelux is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 1,214.05 thousand units. 

Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems For Vehicles Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.23%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

21.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Norway, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

