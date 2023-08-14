Lithium-Ion Battery Market size worth USD 187.89 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 15.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size By Type, By Power Capacity, By Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.70% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 50.57 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 187.89 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=39521

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lithium-Ion Battery Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Unveiling Unprecedented Growth Opportunities and Key Market Players

The global Lithium-Ion Battery market, characterized by its cutting-edge technology and unparalleled efficiency, is poised for exponential growth in the coming years. This revolutionary battery technology, powered by lithium ions, has become the cornerstone of diverse industries, from electronics to automotive, military, and aerospace sectors. As the market evolves, key players are adopting strategic development approaches to secure a competitive edge and solidify their market presence.

Market Drivers and Outlook

The Lithium-Ion Battery market is experiencing a robust surge, fueled by technological advancements and a growing demand for electric plug-in vehicles. Renowned automakers including BYD Company, Lithium Werks, LG Chem, and Toshiba are actively developing battery cells with remarkable durability, enabling electric vehicles to achieve unparalleled mileage of up to a million miles. With a heightened emphasis on sustainability, manufacturers are focusing on removing costly and contentious components like cobalt from battery compositions, resulting in enhanced battery lifespan and performance.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Leading the charge in the Lithium-Ion Battery market are notable players such as Panasonic, Johnson Controls, Samsung SDI, Hitachi, BAK Group, and GS Yuasa. These key players have established their dominance through innovative technologies and strategic alliances, capturing substantial market shares and setting benchmarks for the industry. Their key development strategies, ranging from advanced battery chemistry to optimized charging methodologies, have significantly contributed to the market's expansion.

Market Share and Ranking Analysis

In the rapidly evolving Lithium-Ion Battery Market landscape, market share and ranking analysis have become pivotal factors in assessing industry dynamics. Players like LG Chem and Panasonic have consistently secured prominent market positions, driven by their cutting-edge solutions and customer-centric approaches. These companies have embraced innovation and sustainability, positioning themselves as industry leaders.

Future Prospects and Collaborative Endeavors

Looking ahead, the Lithium-Ion Battery market is projected to continue its remarkable growth trajectory, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, where it holds the largest market share. This region's ascendancy as a global industrial hub has catalyzed the adoption of lithium-ion battery-powered tools and devices. The market's competitive landscape is expected to witness further evolution through collaborative endeavors and partnerships, as players seek to harness synergies and drive innovation.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Lithium-Ion Battery Market into Type, Power Capacity, Industry, And Geography.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)



Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)



Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)



Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)



Others

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Power Capacity

0 TO 3,000 mAH



3,000 TO 10,000 mAH



10,000 TO 60,000 mAH



More Than 60,000 mAH

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Industry

Marine



Energy and Power



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace and Defense



Others

Lithium-Ion Battery Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market By Type (Anode Binders, Cathode Binders), By Material Type (Polyvinylidene fluoride, Carboxymethyl cellulose, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Styrene Butadiene Copolymer), By Application Type (Automotive, Consumer electronics, Industrial, Energy Storage), By Geography, And Forecast

Battery Energy Storage System Market By Element (Battery, Hardware), By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Flow Batteries), By Connection Type (On-Grid Connection, Off-Grid Connection), By Ownership (Customer Owned, Third-Party Owned), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential), By Geography, And Forecast

Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market By Material (Nylon, Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP)), By End-User (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive), By Geography, And Forecast

Lithium-ion Battery Materials Market By Product (Cathode Materials, Anode Materials), By Application (Automotive, Grid Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Battery Manufacturing Equipment Manufacturers putting life in gadgets

Visualize Lithium-Ion Battery Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015407/VMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research