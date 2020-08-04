Lithium-Ion Battery Market Worth $115.98 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 15.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=39521

Browse in-depth TOC on "Lithium-Ion Battery Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Lithium Ion Battery Market Overview

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the advancement in the technology, results in growing the production of electric plug-in vehicles. Elon Musk's car company and GM, among other auto companies, is focused on making much longer-range and more durable battery cells. The new technology will enable cars to move 400 miles or more between charges and lasting as long as 1 million miles. The battery manufacturing companies are highly focused on eliminating the expensive and controversial element cobalt from batteries. Apple lithium-ion battery uses fast charging that quickly reaches 80 percent of its capacity, then switches to slower trickle charging. Also, the rising demand for smart devices and increasing electronic consumers are other factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing need for a battery in industrial applications is imposing a positive impact on market growth. The large-scale energy storage, and the stationary standby applications such as UPS and switchgear & control are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

The major players in the market are Hitachi, LG Chem, Panasonic, BYD Company, Samsung SDI, BAK Group, GS Yuasa Corporation, Johnson Controls, Toshiba, and Lithium Werks.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Lithium-Ion Battery Market on the basis of Type, Power Capacity, Industry, and Geography.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)



Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)



Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)



Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Power Capacity

0 TO 3,000 mAh



3,000 TO 10,000 mAh



10,000 TO 60,000 mAh



More Than 60,000 mAh

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Industry

Marine



Energy and Power



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace and Defense



Others

Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





Indi





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Type (Lead-Acid Battery, Lithium-ion Battery), by Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Electric Bikes Market by Product Type (Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, Scooter), by Drive Mechanism (Hub Motor, Mid Drive and Drive), by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium ion (Li-ion), Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)), Geography, Forecast, 2020-0227

Automotive Battery Market by Battery (Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion, and Other), by Vehicle (Sales & marketing optimization, Supply chain optimization, Product & process management, others), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Pin Type Lithium-Based Battery Market by Type (Rechargeable and Non-Rechargeable), by Application (Electric Pen, Smart Glasses, Wristband Devices, Fishing Float, others), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research