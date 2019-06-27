Lithium-ion Battery Markets, 2025: Market Presents an Opportunity of More than US$ 100 Billion

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "Lithium-ion Battery Market, by Application, Material, and Companies - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market presents an opportunity of more than US$ 100 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

The growth of the lithium-ion battery market is being fueled by the expansion of electric vehicle & e-bus. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining demand from automobile companies due to their small size and light weight compared to nickel metal batteries used in electric cars. The lithium-ion battery market for electronic devices is quite saturated, but lithium-ion battery in industrial application is growing at a rapid pace.

The fast adoption of lithium-ion battery in varieties of use due to the declining retail price of the lithium-ion battery as the manufacturing cost of developing lithium-ion battery is also declining. Thus it is affordable for varsities of application like automotive, industrial and smart devices, etc. Besides, the rules and regulation by the government across the world to create a positive framework for battery enable transport system will boost the market of the lithium-ion battery.

This report expedites the overall assessment, and in-depth insight of lithium-ion batteries in numerous application like E-Bus, Electronics devices and Automotive, Industrial and energy storage, etc. In the electronic segment, Lithium-ion batteries have been in use from the last 20 years, because of its compact sizes and outstanding performance.

But now with the support from governments all over the world and environmental concerns playing a pivotal role the use of more lithium-ion batteries in Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle and E-Buses will augment in the years to come.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2012 - 2025)

2.1 Application & Forecast



3. Global Lithium-Ion Battery Sales Volume (MWH) (2012 - 2025)

3.1 Application & Forecast

3.2 Materials & Forecast



4. Market Share Analysis - Global Lithium-Ion Battery (2012 - 2025)

4.1 Application & Forecast

4.2 Automotive & E-Bus & Forecast



5. Volume Share - Global Lithium-ion Battery (2012 - 2025)

5.1 Application & Forecast

5.2 Automotive & E-Bus & Forecast

5.3 Materials & Forecast



6. Application - Global Lithium-ion Battery Market (2012 - 2025)

6.1 Electronic Devices & Forecast

6.2 Automotive & E-Bus & Forecast

6.2.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Forecast

6.2.2 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

6.2.3 Electrical Vehicle

6.2.4 E-Bus

6.3 Industrial, ESS (Energy Storage System) & Forecast

6.4 Others



7. Application, MWH, - Global Lithium-ion Battery Sales (2012 - 2025)

7.1 Electronic Devices & Forecast

7.2 Automotive & e-bus & Forecast

7.2.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Forecast

7.2.2 Plug in Hybrid Electric Vehicle & Forecast

7.2.3 Electrical Vehicle & Forecast

7.2.4 E-Bus & Forecast

7.3 Industrial & ESS (Energy Storage System) & Forecast

7.4 Others



8. By Materials (Tons) - Global Lithium-Ion Batteries Volume (2012 - 2025)

8.1 Cathode Volume & Forecast

8.1.1 LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide) Volume

8.1.2 NMC (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) Volume

8.1.3 NCA (Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide) Volume

8.1.4 LMO (Lithium Manganese Oxide) Volume

8.1.5 LPF (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Volume

8.2 Anode Volume & Forecast

8.2.1 Natural Graphite Volume

8.2.2 Artificial Graphite Volume

8.2.3 Hard Carbon Volume

8.2.4 Soft Carbon Materials Volume

8.2.5 Other Anode Materials Volume



9. Growth Drivers

9.1 Continuous Decline in Lithium-ion Battery Prices

9.2 Re-purpose, Recycling or Second-Life of Lithium-ion Battery



10. Key Challenges

10.1 Safety



11. Samsung SDI - Company Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Initiatives/Recent Developments

11.3 Sales Analysis

11.3.1 Sales Value (Million US$)



12. SANYO-PANASONIC - Company Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Initiatives/Recent Developments

12.3 Sales Analysis

12.3.1 Sales Value (Million US$)



13. LG Chem. Power (LGCPI) - Company Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Initiatives/Recent Developments

13.3 Sales Analysis

13.3.1 Sales Value (Million US$)



14. Amperex Technology Limited (ATL) - Company Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Initiatives/Recent Developments

14.3 Sales Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Value (Million US$)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/968qmc



