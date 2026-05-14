Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market worth $50.0 billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market by Source (Automotive, Non-automotive), Battery Chemistry, Battery Components, Recycling Process (Hydrometallurgical Process, Pyrometallurgy Process, Physical/Mechanical Process), and Region - Global Forecast to 2033', The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market is projected to grow from USD 18.6 billion in 2026 to USD 50.0 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

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Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2033

2026 Market Size: USD 18.6 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 50.0 billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 15.2%

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Trends & Insights.

The growth of the lithium-ion battery recycling market has been relatively stable, supported by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, continued use of consumer electronics, and a focus on sustainable resource development. Europe is seen as a high-growth market with a regulatory environment and policy in place, and further investment in recycling infrastructure.

The European region is projected to register the highest CAGR (16.2%) during the forecast period.

By source, the non-automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (24.0%) during the forecast period.

By battery chemistry, the lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (17.3%) during the forecast period.

By recycling process, the hydrometallurgical methods segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

By battery component, the active material segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Umicore, Cirba Solutions, Glencore, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd, and Redwood Materials, Inc. were identified as leading players in the lithium-ion battery recycling market, given their strong market share and product portfolios.

Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Duesenfeld GmbH, Elemental Group, Lithion Recycling, OnTo Technology, and Batrec Industrie, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and continuous innovation allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is mostly driven by the growing demand for recycled goods and materials. Sustainable practices are becoming increasingly important as environmental awareness rises and regulations get stricter. Due to their high concentration of precious metals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium, lithium-ion batteries are now being considered for recycling. Battery recycling lessens the environmental impact of battery production and promotes a circular economy by recovering these essential ingredients and lowering the reliance on virgin resources. This increased focus on sustainability is directly driving the market for recycled lithium-ion batteries.

By source, the consumer electronics segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Given the massive volume and quick turnover of gadgets like laptops, tablets, smartphones, and wearable technology, the consumer electronics industry is projected to hold the largest market share in the lithium-ion battery recycling market. With the introduction of newer versions, these devices, which mostly rely on lithium-ion batteries, are being discarded more frequently. This adds to a significant supply of batteries nearing the end of their useful life. Additionally, the need for effective recycling solutions is driven by the increased concerns and strict rules regulating the disposal of electronic trash. The recycling of batteries from consumer electronics represents the most lucrative market segment due to the valuable metals such as nickel, cobalt, and lithium that can be extracted.

By battery chemistry, the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) segment is projected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Due to their growing popularity in a variety of applications, especially in large-scale energy storage systems and electric vehicles (EVs), lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are projected to hold the largest market share in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry. Compared to other lithium-ion battery chemistries, LFP batteries are preferred due to their extended lifespan, enhanced safety, and thermal stability. LFP batteries are more economically appealing to recycle because of the increase in abandoned batteries and the valuable components like iron, lithium, and phosphate that can be extracted from them.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value

Due to its major role in the production and use of lithium-ion batteries, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of the market in the lithium-ion battery recycling market. The exponential rise in end-of-life battery production is a result of the fast development of businesses like renewable energy storage, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China. Moreover, the investments in cutting-edge recycling technologies are being driven by this, as well as strict environmental restrictions and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices.

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Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Glencore (Switzerland), Umicore (Belgium), Cirba Solutions (US), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Redwood Materials Inc. (US), among others.

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