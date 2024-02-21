Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market size to grow by USD 2.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, 9.91% YOY Growth was recorded in 2023, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium-ion battery (LIB) separator market is expected to grow by USD 2.52 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.91% during the forecast period. To find a preview of the market overviews, market drivers, opportunities, and potentials request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) Separator Market 2023-2027

The industry is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The industry comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified companies. The global off-grid lithium-ion battery (LIB) separator sector is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Rising demand for smart devices. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers information on several companies. Asahi Kasei Corp., BenQ Materials Corp., Coperion GmbH, Entek International LLC, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd., MOD PLAST INDUSTRIES, Semcorp., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., TDK Corp., Teijin Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Ube Corp., W-SCOPE Corp., Xiamen Lith Machine Ltd., and Yasui Seiki Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.- The company offers lithium-ion battery separators such as Celgard dry-process lithium-ion battery separators.

Coperion GmbH - The company offers lithium-ion battery separators such as Coperion battery separator films.

The automotive segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries dominate EVs and other battery-powered vehicles due to their advantages. High production volumes and ongoing R&D activities are driving down lithium-ion battery prices. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Material (polyethylene, polypropylene, nylon, and others)

APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth during the forecast period. Government initiatives and industry efforts in APAC countries are collectively shifting focus from traditional cars to electric vehicles, driven by environmental concerns. Reforms and increased R&D aim to enhance EV technologies and boost sales. Hence, these factors are expected to drive growth in the region during the forecast period.

Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America. To know additional highlights and key points on various segments and their impact in coming years, Get a Free Sample Report.

The industry is witnessing significant growth driven by the surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs), electronic products, and energy storage systems (ESS). Key players are focusing on innovation, producing separators using materials like Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE), including Trilayer PP/PE/PP electrolytic separator membranes. This expansion aligns with the increasing adoption of new energy vehicles (NEVs), supported by government initiatives, with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology playing a crucial role. As the demand for energy storage escalates, particularly in GWh (Gigawatt-hour) scale, separators are integral components in EV LIBs and ESS LIBs, enhancing performance and safety. Analysis encompasses regional trends, highlighting opportunities in electronic products, EVs, and solar power plants.

