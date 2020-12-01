Lithium ion Battery Separator Market Size USD 15390 Million By 2026 AT A CAGR 11.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lithium ion Battery Separator Market is segmented by Type - Single-Layer (PP/PE), Bilayer (PP/PE, PP/PP), Trilayer (PP/PE/PP), by Applications - Consumer Electronics, Vehicles, Power Storage. It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electrical & Electronics Category.

The global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator market size is projected to reach USD 15390 Million by 2026, from USD 8084.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Lithium-ion battery separator market size are, increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries, government regulations that support the adoption of Lithium-ion batteries, and declining lithium-ion battery price.

This study categorizes the global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator (Lithium Battery Separator) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market size, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR MARKET SIZE

The increasing use of Lithium-ion batteries in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the Lithium-ion battery separator market size. As a result of strict government guidelines on automotive and mechanical parts for carbon discharge, manufacturers are moving towards lithium batteries in automobiles, which contributes to the growth of the lithium-ion battery separators market.

Off-grid solar use has gained tremendous popularity, as has traditional solar power. The cost-effectiveness of Lithium-ion battery storage systems has emerged as an appealing proposition for users of off-grid solar systems. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of lithium-ion battery separator market size during the forecast period.

Volatility in raw material prices and high competition in the lithium-ion battery separator market is anticipated to affect producer profit margins. Lithium-ion battery separator manufacturers are expected to extend their geographical scope to attract customers from niche markets and reduce their reliance on third-party suppliers.

Many regional lithium-ion battery separator vendors offer updated solutions at lower prices than foreign vendors to expand their presence in the global lithium-ion battery separator market. New vendors entering the lithium-ion battery separator market find it difficult to compete with foreign lithium-ion battery separator vendors on the basis of pricing, features, functionality and services.

LITHIUM-ION BATTERY SEPARATOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the region, North America is expected to hold the largest lithium-ion battery separator market share. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increase in the installation of renewable-based energy sources and their integration with ESS(Energy Storage System). Furthermore, the presence of major EV manufacturers is also driving the largest lithium-ion battery separator market size in the North American region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for battery separators in the forecast period. This regional market's growth can be attributed to the high demand for battery materials in emerging nations such as China and India. Recently, this region has emerged as a center for automobile development, opening up opportunities for the OEM industry.

KEY PLAYERS

Celgard

Dreamweaver

Entek

Evonik

SK Innovation

Toray

Asahi Kasei

UBE Industries

Sumitomo Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Teijin

W-SCOPE

Semcorp

Senior Technology Material

Jinhui Hi-Tech

Zhongke Science & Technology

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Sinoma Science & Technology

ZIMT

Tianfeng Material

DG Membrane Tech (SOJO Group)

Newmi-Tech

Hongtu LIBS Tech

Gellec

Zhenghua Separator

Huiqiang New Energy

Others

SEGMENT BY TYPE

Single-Layer (PP/PE)

Bilayer (PP/PE, PP/PP)

Trilayer (PP/PE/PP)

SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Vehicles

Power Storage

SEGMENT BY CONSUMPTION REGION

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



