Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery Powered Tools in the Global Powered Outdoor Equipment Market

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Powered Outdoor Equipment estimated at 113 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 139.4 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gas-Fired Outdoor Grills, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach 37.5 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Charcoal-Fired Outdoor Grills segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at 30.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Powered Outdoor Equipment market in the U. S. is estimated at 30.5 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 28.7 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.



Walk Behind Power Mowers Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Walk Behind Power Mowers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 17 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 20.6 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 19.3 Million Units by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



This report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alamo Group Inc.

Blount International Inc.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Castelgarden S. p. A.

Deere & Company

Emak S. p. A

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corporation

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

& Decker Inc. Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

The Ariens Company

The Toro Company

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Outdoor Power Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Product Innovations Continue to Redesign the Landscape

Stylish & Aesthetic Designs Gain Prominence

Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years for Outdoor Power Equipment

Macro Factors Influencing Outdoor Power Equipment Sales: A Review

OPE Sector Continues to Make Big Gains in Developed Regions

Developing Countries Hold Strong Growth Potential

Global Competitor Market Shares

Outdoor Power Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevailing Trends in the World Construction Industry Rev Up Opportunities

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Scenario Instigates Robust Momentum

Rapidly Expanding Urban Territories

Rising Living Standards

Growing Number of Millionaires & Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals

Stable Economic Scenario

Smart Technology Makes Inroads

Improved Demand for Rechargeable Options and Battery Technology

Lithium Ion Technology Meets the Demand for Efficient Battery Powered Tools

Cordless Tools Evolve Amid Rising Importance of Li-Ion Technology

Multi-Tasking Equipment Gain Prominence

Rising Interest in Golf Offers Lucrative Prospects

Replacement Market - A Growth Driver

Environmental Concerns Pose a Major Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



