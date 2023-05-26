Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market size is expected to grow by USD 46,468.81 mn from 2022 to 2027; Decline in the cost of Lithium-ion battery to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the lithium iron phosphate battery market, and it is expected to grow by USD 46,468.81 mn during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 33.65% during 2022-2027. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The development of structured public charging facilities for electric vehicles is expected to promote the acceptance of these eco-friendly vehicles around the world. However, developments in the charging infrastructure depend on various national and supranational regulatory frameworks promoting electric vehicle sales. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2023-2027

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lithium iron phosphate battery market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Acumentrics Inc, Bharat Power Solutions, Brunswick Corp., BYD Co. Ltd., Cegasa Energia SLU, China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Dragonfly Energy Corp., E4V, Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co. Ltd., Harding Energy Inc., K2 Energy Solution Inc., Lithium Werks, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Power Sonic Corp., Saft Groupe SAS, TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Ultralife Corp., and Victron Energy BV are some of the major market participants. Although the decline in lithium-ion battery cost will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from other batteries will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Driver Description

The expansion of the lithium iron phosphate battery market is mostly driven by the drop in the price of lithium-ion batteries. Due to an improvement in production scale and manufacturing efficiency, the cost of making lithium-ion batteries and battery packs has decreased dramatically in recent years.

The price has decreased as a result of vendors developing more affordable production techniques and the automobile sector utilizing battery technology more frequently.

Falling prices for lithium-ion batteries, which make up a sizable percentage of the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles, are lowering their overall cost of ownership. Vendors of lithium-ion batteries are raising the price of their goods to compete with those of competing technologies like lead-acid and nickel-metal hydride batteries. The performance of cars is enhanced by the ongoing research and development of lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market is segmented as below:

Application

Automotive



Non-automotive

Type

Portable



Stationary

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

During the forecast period, the automotive segment's market share will expand significantly. Lithium iron phosphate batteries, which are used in electric vehicles including e-buses, e-trucks, and e-bikes, are a part of the automotive industry. Due to the advantages they have over alternative lithium iron phosphate chemistries, lithium iron phosphate batteries are becoming more and more common in electric vehicles. Low resistance operation gives these batteries more efficiency, longevity, and reliability.

This study identifies competition from other batteries as one of the prime reasons challenging the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years.

Challenge Description

Competition from other batteries poses a challenge to the growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market. There is a high risk of replacing lithium iron phosphate batteries with many energy storage technologies, including lithium-ion batteries that use different chemistries, non-lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells.

All solid-state batteries use a solid electrolyte instead of the liquid electrolyte used in lithium-ion batteries. Extensive research and development work is being carried out to improve this battery technology. Therefore, the availability of numerous energy storage technologies will hamper the market development over the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendors Offerings

Acumentrics Inc. - The company offers lithium iron phosphate battery which are designed to be used in applications related to power tools and electric vehicles.

Brunswick Corp. - The company offers RB100 HP deep cycle lithium ion battery which is designed to be used in golf carts, sailboats and commercial equipments.

BYD Co. Ltd. - The company offers lithium iron phosphate batteries which are designed to be used in solar panel installations.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the lithium iron phosphate battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market vendors

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46,468.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 32.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acumentrics Inc, Bharat Power Solutions, Brunswick Corp., BYD Co. Ltd., Cegasa Energia SLU, China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Dragonfly Energy Corp., E4V, Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co. Ltd., Harding Energy Inc., K2 Energy Solution Inc., Lithium Werks, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Power Sonic Corp., Saft Groupe SAS, TianJin Lishen Battery Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Ultralife Corp., and Victron Energy BV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

