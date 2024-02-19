Lithium Market: 70% of Market Growth is Expected in APAC during 2022-2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the lithium market and it is set to grow by 1066.47 thousand t between 2023 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. During the forecast period, APAC is poised to drive 70% of global market growth, fueled by increased demand from sectors like automotive, construction, and industry. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and Indonesia are key drivers, with China particularly emphasizing EVs to combat urban pollution, backed by plans for expanded charging infrastructure. Japan hosts leading EV manufacturers like Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. Additionally, infrastructural projects across APAC nations, including India, China, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines, are boosting lithium demand for ceramics and glass. Although the COVID-19 outbreak initially posed challenges, market recovery was supported by eased restrictions, manufacturing resumptions, and widespread vaccination drives in 2021. Post-COVID-19, rising EV demand is also increasing the need for industry-specific dehumidification systems and solutions. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25% Market growth 2023-2027 1,066.47 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 24.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Albemarle Corp., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Critical Elements Lithium Corp., Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd., IGO Ltd., Lithium Americas Corp., Lithium Australia Ltd., Livent Corp., MGX Minerals Inc., Mineral Resources Ltd., Nemaska Lithium Inc., Neometals Ltd., Orocobre Ltd., Perseus Mining Ltd., Pilbara Minerals Ltd., Pluspetrol Resources Corporation B.V., Sayona Mining Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Tianqi Lithium Corp., and Shanghai Oujin Lithium Industrial Co. Ltd. are some of the major participants.

Segmentation is listed below:

Application

Batteries



Ceramics And Glass



Grease



Polymer



Others

Product

Carbonate



Hydroxide



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa.

